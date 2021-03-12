In First Sub-1:00 100m Back, Kyle Brill Nabs Wave I Trials Cut in St. George

ST. GEORGE SECTIONALS

March 11-14, 2021

St. George, Utah (Dixie State University)

Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials

A time trials session ran tonight to start the Sectional Championships in St. George, with swimmers getting an opportunity to race in long course.

In the 100 back, Canyons Aquatic Club’s Kyle Brill put down a huge performance. The UCSB commit annihilated his old best with a 56.58, slashing over four seconds for his first sub-minute swim in the event. In the process, Brill punched his ticket to Omaha, slipping past the Wave I OT cut by .01. Brill, 17, is a high school senior.

Interestingly enough, Brill is primarily a breaststroker (at least in yards). He’s been 56.44/2:02.97 in the breaststroke events in SCY, as compared to 51.43/1:52.32 in backstroke. Both of his backstroke bests in SCY are from last month, too, which makes his LCM progression all the more impressive. His LCM time tonight converts to a 48.50 with the Swimulator Real-Time Converter.

Texas commit Luke Hobson of Lakeridge Swim Team snagged his first Olympic Trials cut, hitting a Wave I standard in the 400 free with a new best of 3:56.08. He took almost two seconds off of his old best there. In the 200 free, Hobson swam a new best of 1:52.67, a hundredth under his old PR, but he’s still almost two seconds off of the Wave I cut there.

On the women’s side, Reno Aquatic Club’s Emma Karam swam a new lifetime best in the 100 back, going 1:01.97 to draw nearer to the Wave II cut of 1:01.49. Karam’s old best of 1:02.58 was already a Wave I cut. This is her first PR in the event since summer 2019, while she hit a Wave I cut in the 200 back in November (2:14.25).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS