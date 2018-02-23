Masse, Mainville & Kisil Lower Meet Records At U SPORTS Day 2

2018 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, February 22nd – Saturday, February 24th
- Toronto, Ontario
- University of Toronto Athletic Centre
- Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 6 PM (EST)
- SCM (25m)
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- Live Webcast (Finals)
- Defending Men’s & Women’s Champions: UBC Thunderbirds
Three meet records fell on day 2 of the U SPORTS Championships, all done by Olympians.
Kylie Masse of Toronto won her third individual gold in the women’s 100 back, lowering her championship record of 56.80 in a time of 56.37. Victoria’s Danielle Hanus won her third silver of the meet in 58.20, and UBC’s Ingrid Wilm took bronze in 58.57.
The other two records came in the 50 free, where Sandrine Mainville of Montreal and Yuri Kisil of UBC both bettered their own marks. Mainville won gold in 24.25, breaking her 2017 record of 24.39. She went 1-2 with her sister, Ariane Mainville, who went 25.05. Sandrine also won the women’s 50 fly in 26.02, going 1-2 with teammate Marie-Lou Lapointe (26.54).
Kisil won the men’s event in 21.50, lowering his prelim record of 21.69. Toronto’s Cameron Kidd placed 2nd in 22.01, and Luke Peddie of UBC was 3rd in 22.20. Peddie had won the 50 fly earlier in the night in 23.87, with McGill’s Samuel Wang (23.94) 2nd and Kidd (23.97) 3rd.
A few other notable names picking up wins came in the 200 breast, where Manitoba’s Kelsey Wog and Toronto’s Eli Wall triumphed. Wog, the silver medalist in this event at the 2016 SC Worlds, won the women’s event by over three seconds in 2:21.84. Wall, who has qualified for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, cracked 2:09 for the first time in 2:08.77 for the gold.
OTHER WINNERS
- UBC’s Josiah Binnema touched 1st in the men’s 100 back, but was disqualified, giving his teammate Markus Thormeyer the win in 52.30 over Calgary’s Robert Hill (52.85).
- Calgary’s Danica Ludlow defended her 400 free title in a time of 4:05.98, topping 2015 Pan Am champ in the event Emily Overholt of UBC (4:07.74).
- The Dinos also came out on top in the men’s event, as Peter Brothers (3:44.03) lowered a 2009 pool record previously held by two-time Olympic medalist Ryan Cochrane. Ottawa’s standout Italian exchange student Davide Casarin was 2nd in 3:46.55.
- After three individual silvers, Danielle Hanus finally reached the top of the podium with a gold in the women’s 200 fly in 2:08.94.
- Last year’s 400 IM winner Montana Champagne of Ottawa came out on top in a tough battle with Binnema and Toronto’s Osvald Nitski in the 200 fly, touching for gold in 1:56.58. Nitski (1:56.92) was 2nd, and Binnema (1:57.10) 3rd.
- Both the UBC men and women easily took home the titles in the 800 free relays, with notable splits coming from Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (1:58.95) for the women and Markus Thormeyer (1:44.90) for the men, both on the lead-off leg. The Toronto women took 2nd, with Kylie Masse posting the fastest split of all on their lead-off, 1:56.75. Calgary took 2nd for the men, with their top split coming from Brothers (1:47.01).
- In the points race, UBC leads Toronto by 115.5 on the men’s side, and 280.5 on the women’s side.
1 Comment on "Masse, Mainville & Kisil Lower Meet Records At U SPORTS Day 2"
Masse doesn’t even have the best underwaters!! She’s well on course to break 58 this summer.