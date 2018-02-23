Masse, Mainville & Kisil Lower Meet Records At U SPORTS Day 2

2018 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 22nd – Saturday, February 24th

Toronto, Ontario

University of Toronto Athletic Centre

Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 6 PM (EST)

SCM (25m)

Defending Men’s & Women’s Champions: UBC Thunderbirds

Three meet records fell on day 2 of the U SPORTS Championships, all done by Olympians.

Kylie Masse of Toronto won her third individual gold in the women’s 100 back, lowering her championship record of 56.80 in a time of 56.37. Victoria’s Danielle Hanus won her third silver of the meet in 58.20, and UBC’s Ingrid Wilm took bronze in 58.57.

The other two records came in the 50 free, where Sandrine Mainville of Montreal and Yuri Kisil of UBC both bettered their own marks. Mainville won gold in 24.25, breaking her 2017 record of 24.39. She went 1-2 with her sister, Ariane Mainville, who went 25.05. Sandrine also won the women’s 50 fly in 26.02, going 1-2 with teammate Marie-Lou Lapointe (26.54).

Kisil won the men’s event in 21.50, lowering his prelim record of 21.69. Toronto’s Cameron Kidd placed 2nd in 22.01, and Luke Peddie of UBC was 3rd in 22.20. Peddie had won the 50 fly earlier in the night in 23.87, with McGill’s Samuel Wang (23.94) 2nd and Kidd (23.97) 3rd.

A few other notable names picking up wins came in the 200 breast, where Manitoba’s Kelsey Wog and Toronto’s Eli Wall triumphed. Wog, the silver medalist in this event at the 2016 SC Worlds, won the women’s event by over three seconds in 2:21.84. Wall, who has qualified for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, cracked 2:09 for the first time in 2:08.77 for the gold.

OTHER WINNERS