Katie Ledecky Smashes 400 IM American Record, Tops NCAA Record in 3:56.5

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky made history on Friday night at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Ledecky went up against American Record holder and teammate Ella Eastin in the 400 IM, reclaiming the American Record from Eastin and taking down Katinka Hosszu’s NCAA Record as she won the race in 3:56.53. Eastin was also under the former American Record, taking silver in 3:57.32.

Last season, Ledecky topped Eastin at this meet to take the American Record in this event. Eastin took it right back at NCAAs a month later.

Ledecky’s Splits:

100 Fly Split- 54.75

100 Back Split- 59.29

100 Breast Split- 1:09.43

100 Free Split- 53.06

Final Time- 3:56.53

The former NCAA Record stood as a 3:56.54 done by Katinka Hosszu when she swam for USC back in 2012. Ledecky topped that by a hundredth tonight. Her improvement from last season’s swim came mostly on the front half. She was a full second faster on backstroke this time around, but came home a half second slower on the free leg.