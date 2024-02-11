Maria Costa Breaks Own South America/Brazilian Records With 4:02.86 In Finals Of 400 Free

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Final:

After breaking the South American and Brazilian Record in prelims this morning with a 4:05.52, Maria Fernanda Costa swam even faster tonight swimming a 4:02.86 to finish 4th. Costa was just off of making the podium as Germany’s Isabel Gose was 3rd in a 4:02.39.

Costa has dropped over three seconds off of the previous South American record that had stood at a 4:06.02 which Venezuela’s Andreina Pinto swam at the 2013 World Championships.

SPLITS COMPARISON:

ANDREINA PINTO MARIA COSTA PRELIMS MARIA COSTA FINALS 100m 59.43 59.63 58.27 200m 61.79 61.33 62.09 300m 62.33 62.78 62.18 400m 61.74 61.78 61.58 Final Time 4:06.02 4:05.52 4:02.86

Costa was faster tonight than she was on almost every 100 this morning, with the exception of the second 100 where she was about a second slower tonight. Despite being a second slower on that second 100, Costa was out over a second faster and had another second to drop for the second half of the race tonight.

Costa was not the only Brazilian under the old South American under the old record as Gabrielle Roncatto swam a 4:04.18 to finish 5th just behind Costa in tonight’s final.

A third South American was in the final of the 400 free tonight as Agostina Hein was 8th swimming a 4:10.33 tonight. Hein swam a 4;08.86 in prelims.