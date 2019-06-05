Mare Nostrum: Full Series Prize Money Breakdown

2019 Mare Nostrum Tour
- Monaco – Sat. June 8 – Sun. June 9
- Canet-en-Roussillon, France – Tue. June 11 – Wed. June 12
- Barcelona, Spain – Sat. June 15 – Sun. June 16
- Tour website
Prize Money Breakdown
Prize money at all three stops is given based on FINA point swims – the top swimmers at each stop are the swimmers with the highest single FINA points score for an individual event.
Full Series
In order to earn the full-series prizes, a swimmer must compete at all three stops. Four men and four women will earn overall series bonuses:
- Top FINA points swim: €7000
- 2nd FINA points swim: €2000
- 3rd FINA points swim: €1000
- 4th FINA points swim: €500
Monaco
Individual Olympic events:
- 1st: €350
- 2nd: €200
- 3rd: €100
Multiround stroke 50s – Speed Tournament:
- 1st: €600
- 2nd: €300
Other:
- First World record (must be in finals, or semifinals or finals in the stroke 50s): €15000
- European record: €3000
- Mare Nostrum series record: €750
- Monaco meet record: €600
Canet
Individual events:
- 1st: €350
- 2nd: €200
- 3rd: €100
FINA point ranking (male & female combined):
- Top FINA points swim: €4000
- 2nd FINA points swim: €2500
- 3rd: €1500
- 4th: €1000
- 5th: €750
- 6th-10th: €600
- 11th-15th: €500
- 16th-20th: €400
Other:
- First World record: €20,000
- First European record: €2500
- Mare Nostrum series record: €750
Barcelona
Individual events:
- 1st: €350
- 2nd: €200
- 3rd: €100
FINA points score:
- Highest male & female FINA points swim: €600
Other:
- World record: €9000
- European record: €1500
- Mare Nostrum series record: €750
- Barcelona meet record: €300
