Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mare Nostrum: Full Series Prize Money Breakdown

2019 Mare Nostrum Tour

  • Monaco – Sat. June 8 – Sun. June 9
  • Canet-en-Roussillon, France – Tue. June 11 – Wed. June 12
  • Barcelona, Spain – Sat. June 15 – Sun. June 16
  • Tour website

Prize Money Breakdown

Prize money at all three stops is given based on FINA point swims – the top swimmers at each stop are the swimmers with the highest single FINA points score for an individual event.

Full Series

In order to earn the full-series prizes, a swimmer must compete at all three stops. Four men and four women will earn overall series bonuses:

  • Top FINA points swim: €7000
  • 2nd FINA points swim: €2000
  • 3rd FINA points swim: €1000
  • 4th FINA points swim: €500

Monaco

Individual Olympic events:

  • 1st: €350
  • 2nd: €200
  • 3rd: €100

Multiround stroke 50s – Speed Tournament:

  • 1st: €600
  • 2nd: €300

Other:

  • First World record (must be in finals, or semifinals or finals in the stroke 50s): €15000
  • European record: €3000
  • Mare Nostrum series record: €750
  • Monaco meet record: €600

Canet

Individual events:

  • 1st: €350
  • 2nd: €200
  • 3rd: €100

FINA point ranking (male & female combined):

  • Top FINA points swim: €4000
  • 2nd FINA points swim: €2500
  • 3rd: €1500
  • 4th: €1000
  • 5th: €750
  • 6th-10th: €600
  • 11th-15th: €500
  • 16th-20th: €400

Other:

  • First World record: €20,000
  • First European record: €2500
  • Mare Nostrum series record: €750

Barcelona

Individual events:

  • 1st: €350
  • 2nd: €200
  • 3rd: €100

FINA points score:

  • Highest male & female FINA points swim: €600

Other:

  • World record: €9000
  • European record: €1500
  • Mare Nostrum series record: €750
  • Barcelona meet record: €300

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!