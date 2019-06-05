Mare Nostrum: Full Series Prize Money Breakdown

2019 Mare Nostrum Tour

Monaco – Sat. June 8 – Sun. June 9

Canet-en-Roussillon, France – Tue. June 11 – Wed. June 12

Barcelona, Spain – Sat. June 15 – Sun. June 16

Tour website

Prize Money Breakdown

Prize money at all three stops is given based on FINA point swims – the top swimmers at each stop are the swimmers with the highest single FINA points score for an individual event.

Full Series

In order to earn the full-series prizes, a swimmer must compete at all three stops. Four men and four women will earn overall series bonuses:

Top FINA points swim: €7000

2nd FINA points swim: €2000

3rd FINA points swim: €1000

4th FINA points swim: €500

Monaco

Individual Olympic events:

1st: €350

2nd: €200

3rd: €100

Multiround stroke 50s – Speed Tournament:

1st: €600

2nd: €300

Other:

First World record (must be in finals, or semifinals or finals in the stroke 50s): €15000

European record: €3000

Mare Nostrum series record: €750

Monaco meet record: €600

Canet

Individual events:

1st: €350

2nd: €200

3rd: €100

FINA point ranking (male & female combined):

Top FINA points swim: €4000

2nd FINA points swim: €2500

3rd: €1500

4th: €1000

5th: €750

6th-10th: €600

11th-15th: €500

16th-20th: €400

Other:

First World record: €20,000

First European record: €2500

Mare Nostrum series record: €750

Barcelona

Individual events:

1st: €350

2nd: €200

3rd: €100

FINA points score:

Highest male & female FINA points swim: €600

Other: