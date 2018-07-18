Marcela Cunha, Correia Headline SA Champs Rosters from Brazil, Peru, and Argentina

2018 South American Championships

  • November 8th-12th, 2018
  • Trujillo, Peru

The Brazilian, Peruvian, and Argentian teams for the 2018 South American Championships have been selected, with Brazil’s distance swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha and young mid-distance freestyler Breno Correia as the headliners, according to Brazilian swimming news site Best Swimming.

We already knew that sprint star Cesar Cielo had opted out both the 2018 Pan Pacific Champions as well as this meet, as he made it clear earlier this year that he is solely focused on the 2018 Short Course World Championships in December.

The South American Swimming Championships are held every-other year. Even without usually sending their best roster, Brazil still typically tops the medals table at the even, including in 2016 where they won 18 golds and 42 total medals. Argentina was the next best with 15 golds and 36 medals.

For Brazil the roster features only swimmers that aren’t on their nation’s roster for the summer’s Pan Pacs.

Team Brazil

MEN WOMEN
Breno M. Correia
Ana Marcela de Jesus da Cunha
Caio Rodrigues Pumputis
Carolyne Gomes de Souza Mazzo
Italo Manzine Duarte,
Daiene Marçal Dias
Felipe Alves França Silva,
Daynara L. Ferreira Paula
Felipe Ferreira Lima, Fernanda Goeij
Giuliano Carer Rocco,
Gabrielle Gonçalves Roncatto
Guilherme Augusto Guido,
Giovanna Tomanik Diamante
Henrique de Souza Martins,
Graciele Herrmann
Iago Moussalem Amaral,
Jhennifer Alves Conceição
Icaro Ludgero Pereira, Manuella Lyrio
João Bevilaqua de Lucca,
Nathalia S. Almeida
Kaue da Silva Carvalho ,
Pamela Alencar Souza
Miguel Leite Valente Rafaela Raurich
Nathan Bighetti.
Gabriela Cordeiro Ferreira

Team Argentina

MEN WOMEN
Santiago Grassi Magdalena Metti
Federico Grabich Andrea Berrino
Gabriel Morelli Virginia Bardach
Roberto Strelkov
Macarena Ceballos
Guido Buscaglia Florencia Perotti
Agustín Hernández Julia Sebastián
Lautaro Rodríguez Julieta Lema
Nicolas Deferrari Belén Díaz
Joaquín Serra Lola Cantera
Santiago Bergliaffa
Gonzalo Garay
Nicolás Weingandt
Lucas Alba

Team Peru

MEN WOMEN
Carlos Santiago Cobos
Mariagracia Torres Nole
Jose Fernando Neumann
Samantha Bello Sorano
Joaquim Danile Vargas
Maria Alejandra Bramont’Arias
Giordano Fabian Gonzalez
Jessica Cataneo Paulista
Joshua Leonardo Luna
Andrea del Rosario Cedron
Adrian Patrick Paseta
Camila Alejandra Quineche
Sebastian Arispe
Anddrea Marcel Hurtado Pereda
Luiz Aleandre Vilchez Mercado
Nicole Ximena Casariego
Paula Eiko Tamashiro
Ana France Calle

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!