Marcela Cunha, Correia Headline SA Champs Rosters from Brazil, Peru, and Argentina

2018 South American Championships

November 8th-12th, 2018

Trujillo, Peru

The Brazilian, Peruvian, and Argentian teams for the 2018 South American Championships have been selected, with Brazil’s distance swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha and young mid-distance freestyler Breno Correia as the headliners, according to Brazilian swimming news site Best Swimming.

We already knew that sprint star Cesar Cielo had opted out both the 2018 Pan Pacific Champions as well as this meet, as he made it clear earlier this year that he is solely focused on the 2018 Short Course World Championships in December.

The South American Swimming Championships are held every-other year. Even without usually sending their best roster, Brazil still typically tops the medals table at the even, including in 2016 where they won 18 golds and 42 total medals. Argentina was the next best with 15 golds and 36 medals.

For Brazil the roster features only swimmers that aren’t on their nation’s roster for the summer’s Pan Pacs.

Team Brazil

MEN WOMEN Breno M. Correia Ana Marcela de Jesus da Cunha Caio Rodrigues Pumputis Carolyne Gomes de Souza Mazzo Italo Manzine Duarte, Daiene Marçal Dias Felipe Alves França Silva, Daynara L. Ferreira Paula Felipe Ferreira Lima, Fernanda Goeij Giuliano Carer Rocco, Gabrielle Gonçalves Roncatto Guilherme Augusto Guido, Giovanna Tomanik Diamante Henrique de Souza Martins, Graciele Herrmann Iago Moussalem Amaral, Jhennifer Alves Conceição Icaro Ludgero Pereira, Manuella Lyrio João Bevilaqua de Lucca, Nathalia S. Almeida Kaue da Silva Carvalho , Pamela Alencar Souza Miguel Leite Valente Rafaela Raurich Nathan Bighetti. Gabriela Cordeiro Ferreira

Team Argentina

MEN WOMEN Santiago Grassi Magdalena Metti Federico Grabich Andrea Berrino Gabriel Morelli Virginia Bardach Roberto Strelkov Macarena Ceballos Guido Buscaglia Florencia Perotti Agustín Hernández Julia Sebastián Lautaro Rodríguez Julieta Lema Nicolas Deferrari Belén Díaz Joaquín Serra Lola Cantera Santiago Bergliaffa Gonzalo Garay Nicolás Weingandt Lucas Alba

Team Peru