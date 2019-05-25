Luca Urlando Blasts 52.12 100 FL PB, 2nd Fastest All-Time in 17-18 Age Group

2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL MEET

After going 2-2 in lifetime bests as well as event wins on day one of the 56th annual Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet in the 200 free and 50 fly, Luca Urlando earned yet another personal best time during the preliminary heats of day two. The 17-year-old dropped a scorching 52.12 in the 100 fly, shaving nearly three-tenths off his former best time and handily qualifying first going into tonight’s finals.

Here’s a look at his new best time in comparison to his previous best:

Urlando – Mel Zajac Urlando – Jr Pan Pacs 1st 50 split 24.55 24.66 2nd 50 split 27.57 27.74 FINAL TIME: 52.12 New PB 52.40

Although he’s taken the 100 fly out faster before (he was out 24.49 at 2018 Summer Nationals), when you consider his winning time in the 50 fly of 24.15, Urlando took it out very fast. The lack of a significant difference between his first 50 in the 100 fly and his individual 50 fly likely bodes very well for the 200 fly he’s set to swim tomorrow night.

Now that he’s aged up into the 17-18 age group, Urlando’s time makes him the second fastest performer in the 17-18 age group in history. Sitting well ahead of him on the ranks is none other than Michael Phelps, whose NAG sits at a mind-boggling 51.10 from 2003. Though he’s over a second off the current record, Urlando not only has another year after aging up but also has the chance to lower his time tonight – we could possibly see the second-ever 51 second 100 fly from an American 17-18 year old.