Luca Urlando Blasts 52.12 100 FL PB, 2nd Fastest All-Time in 17-18 Age Group

2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL MEET
- May 24-26, 2019
- Vancouver, Canada (University of British Columbia)
- Meet website
- Estimated timeline
- Psych sheet
- Live Stream
- Live Results
After going 2-2 in lifetime bests as well as event wins on day one of the 56th annual Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet in the 200 free and 50 fly, Luca Urlando earned yet another personal best time during the preliminary heats of day two. The 17-year-old dropped a scorching 52.12 in the 100 fly, shaving nearly three-tenths off his former best time and handily qualifying first going into tonight’s finals.
Here’s a look at his new best time in comparison to his previous best:
|
Urlando – Mel Zajac
|
Urlando – Jr Pan Pacs
|1st 50 split
|24.55
|24.66
|2nd 50 split
|27.57
|27.74
|FINAL TIME:
|52.12 New PB
|52.40
Although he’s taken the 100 fly out faster before (he was out 24.49 at 2018 Summer Nationals), when you consider his winning time in the 50 fly of 24.15, Urlando took it out very fast. The lack of a significant difference between his first 50 in the 100 fly and his individual 50 fly likely bodes very well for the 200 fly he’s set to swim tomorrow night.
Now that he’s aged up into the 17-18 age group, Urlando’s time makes him the second fastest performer in the 17-18 age group in history. Sitting well ahead of him on the ranks is none other than Michael Phelps, whose NAG sits at a mind-boggling 51.10 from 2003. Though he’s over a second off the current record, Urlando not only has another year after aging up but also has the chance to lower his time tonight – we could possibly see the second-ever 51 second 100 fly from an American 17-18 year old.
It’s amazing that the 51.10 From Phelps was done after 2 200 IM world records, a 100 fly record from semifinals, and a 200 fly record from semifinals, all without a wedge on the block.
Yes. And what this guy is doing is amazing as well. He’s fast improving, still growing & he has got it all coming together going into an Olympic year.
He just went 2:00.94 in the IM
To think that that mind-boggling 51.10 “only” earned him the silver medal … Crocker went 50.98 in that final.