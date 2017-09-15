Lu Ying Wins Signature Event at China Student Games Day 6

13TH ANNUAL REPUBLIC OF CHINA STUDENT GAMES

The China Student Games concluded today with finals for the 50 fly, 1500 free, and 4×100 free relay.

Zhao Xianjian kicked the afternoon off with a new meet record in the 50 fly, at 23.46. Shi Yang was also under previous meet record pace at 23.56. Sprint fly specialist and 2012 Olympian Lu Ying won on the women’s side, going 26.57.

Qiu Ziao took gold in the men’s 1500 free finals, which lacked world record holder Sun Yang. Ziao did his best Yang impression, however, going 15:12.58 to leave Wu Yuhang‘s second place 15:31.19 in his dust. Yan Siyu dominated the women’s race, out-swimming the field by 14 seconds to go 16: 41.61, a new meet record.

In the men’s 4×100 free relay, the team from Guangdong took gold and set a new meet record in 3:18.96. The real race was for second place: team Zhejiang went 3:22.90 to just touch out team Beijing, who went 3:22.92. On the women’s side, Jiangsu Province and Beijing were locked in a showdown, both going under the previous meet record. Jiangsu Province came out on top in 3:42.53, followed by Beijing’s 3:42.54.