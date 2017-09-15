Australian Olympians Participating in 100x400m World Record Attempt

Yes, you read that right.

On Sunday, swimmers in South East Queensland, Australia, will attempt to break the 100x400m relay world record.

The team will include Olympians David McKeon, Brittany Elmslie, 2017 FINA World Championships team members Kaylee McKeown and Jack Cartwright, World Junior Team Members Minna Atherton and Gemma Cooney, and open water Worlds team member Josh Santacaterina, among other high-profile swimmers.

The remainder of the 100 team members will be comprised of volunteers, who paid a $10 entry fee (to be donated). All fees will be donated to the Eloise Gannon Foundation, which works to reduce the instances of sudden cardiac death in youth. The Foundation supports research and education around sudden cardiac events, and advocates the importance of accessible defibrillators at sporting venues, training facilities and schools.

The current world record of 9 hours, 22 min, and 35 seconds was set in 2010 by German team SSV ULM 1846. The Australian team hopes they can finish in about 8.5 hours, which entails about a 5:06 average time per 400.

A few Speedo Australia Athletes will also be making an appearance at the event, which will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Centenary Pool in Spring Hill.

Click here to check out the event flyer and here for the event Facebook page.