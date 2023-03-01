Loyola University Maryland Adds Kiernan Leary to Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Staying close to home with his commitment to Loyola University Maryland, Kiernan Leary of Lincroft, New Jersey has announced his decision to join the Greyhounds in the fall of 2023. Leary is currently a senior at Christian Brothers Academy and does his club swimming with the New Jersey Race Club.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Loyola University Maryland! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches who have helped me along the way!#GoHounds”

Last summer, racing in long course meters, Leary posted numerous lifetime bests at the New Jersey LSC Championships. Leary’s top finishes came in the mid-distance freestyle events, taking 4th in both the 400 free (4:17.47) and 800 free (9:00.11). Both of those performances were lifetime-best swims. He also added personal bests in the 200 free (2:00.99), 200 IM (2:20.05), and 400 IM (4:56.32).

Leary already started 2023 off strong, swimming to a personal best time at the Monmouth County Championships in the 200 free. He dropped over half of a second in the event, finishing first in 1:43.68.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:43.68

500 free – 4:37.44

1000 free – 9:38.44

1650 free – 16:34.30

200 IM – 1:57.85

400 IM – 4:09.84

The Greyhounds are coming off of a 2022 season that ended with a 4th-place finish out of 10 teams at the 2022 Patriot League Championships. One of Loyola’s top performers at the meet was freshman Henry Mueller, who claimed the conference title in the 100 back in a time of 1:45.74. He also added a 7th-place finish in the 200 free (1:37.66) and won the B-final of the 500 free (4:24.69).

When he arrives on campus this fall, Leary will already hold times that put him right on the edge of scoring points at the Patriot League Championships. Last season, his lifetime best in the 500 free would have put him just three seconds off of the B-final. The 16th place finisher in prelims of the event touched in 4:34.21.

When Leary arrives on campus, he’ll be a part of an impressive freshman class highlighted by Joe Hayburn, a Maryland native. Earlier this year, Hayburn set the pool record at Loyola’s home facility, the Mangione Pool, in the 100 back. Hayburn’s time of 47.61 makes him the fastest performer in the pool by over half a second, besting the previous record held by Michael Phelps since 2002.

