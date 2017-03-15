Louisville Women’s NCAA Hype Video: It’s All About One Thing (WATCH)

2017 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 NCAA D1 Women’s Championships begin tonight, with Louisville competing for another top 10 team finish after finishing 8th last year.

The Cardinals will be led by sophomore Mallory Comerford and senior Andee Cottrell, both with shots at earning All-American status in multiple events. Comerford has been on fire this season, and is seeded 3rd in the 200 free and 2nd in the 100 free, as well as 10th in the 500 free. Cottrell, meanwhile, is the Cardinals’ breaststroke weapon. She’s the 5th seed in the 100 breast and the 7th seed in the 200 breast.

Joining Comerford and Cottrell this week in Indianapolis will be freshmen Jillian Visscher, Casey Fanz, and Grace Oglesby, sophomores Alina Kendzior and Rachael Bradford-Feldman, and senior Abbie Houck. Louisville has qualified all five relays with automatic qualifying standards this season, so their meet will begin tonight with the 800 free relay. They’ve been most potent in the 400 free relay this year, where they’ve earned the #6 seed.

Check out the hype video below, courtesy of the Louisville Swimming & Diving Facebook page: