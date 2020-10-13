Louisville Picks Up Paige Kuwata of Sandpipers of Nevada for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Louisville has added another big name for their women’s class of 2026 with a verbal from Paige Kuwata of the Sandpipers of Nevada. Kuwata is a junior at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas.

L’s up!! Guess who’s headed to the Ville? I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic pursuits at the University of Louisville. I can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches enough for supporting me and helping to shape me into the person and athlete I am today. A huge thanks to Coach Arthur, Coach Kameron, and Coach Stephanie for guiding me through this process to find a new home and family for the next several years. Becoming a Cardinal means so much and I look forward to the opportunity to represent such an amazing team and program. GO CARDS!!! ❤️⚜️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:52.19

500 free – 4:52.11

1000 free – 9:54.99

1650 free – 16:29.48

100 fly – 56.54

200 fly – 1:59.54

200 IM – 2:04.78

400 IM – 4:19.84

Coming from one of the best clubs in the country for distance swimmers, it’s no surprise that Kuwata excels in longer events. Her long course meters bests are more impressive than her yards bests right now; she’s been 4:19.38 in the 400m free, 8:48.16 in the 800 and 16:46.63 in the 1500. She claimed an Olympic Trials invite with that time in the 1500, done in summer 2019 when she was 14, placing third at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championships.

Kuwata also has an OT cut in the 200m fly (2:14.25) and isn’t far off in the 400m IM (4:53.31). That 200 fly swim was done in the C-final at the 2019 U.S. Open last December, and she finished 18th overall.

At the 2019 Nevada HS 3A/4A State Championships, Kuwata won the 200 free title (1:52.36) and touched seventh in the 100 back (59.77).

Kuwata would’ve made C-finals in the 400 IM and 200 fly at the 2020 ACC Championships. In the 1650 free, she would’ve placed 10th in the conference and she would’ve been Louisville’s #2 finisher in that race behind now-graduated Sophie Cattermole.

Kuwata joins #6 Rye Ulett and Jordan Durocher in Louisville’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

