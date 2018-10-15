Louise Hansson Explains Backstroke Duties, European Summer (Video)

2018 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Louise Hansson is primarily known as a flyer, but she led off the Trojan’s relay, and went 51.97. Hansson backed up her medley relay leadoff with a 51.84 in the individual event to take the win. Louisville’s Alina Kendzior took 2nd in 52.35, followed by UVA’s Abby Richter in 54.35.

USC’s Louise Hansson continued to show off her backstroke skills, as the reigning NCAA 100 fly champion completed the backstroke sweep with a time of 1:53.10 in the 200 back. UVA’s Megan Moroney took 2nd in 1:53.78, and Louisville’s Alina Kendzior placed 3rd in 1:55.10.