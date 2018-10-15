Maddie Mince, Lydia Plasser Add Verbal Commitments for Towson

Towson University has added another pair of verbal commitment to its women’s swimming and diving class of 2023. Joining the already-committed Andrea Ducar and Kayla Reedy in the fall of 2019 will be Maddie Mince of Brighton, Michigan and Lydia Plasser from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Maddie Mince

“I choose Towson University because of the great team atmosphere and how welcomed they made me feel. Right when i stepped on campus I knew this was the right place for me! GO TIGERS!!”

Mince swims year-round for Club Wolverine and concentrates mainly on sprint free and fly. She represented Hartland High School at the 2017 MHSAA Division 1 State Championships last fall. She took 9th in the 50 free (24.08) and 8th in the 100 fly (57.27), earning PBs in both events in prelims. In club swimming she had a strong summer season, going best times in the 50 free, 100 back, and 50/100/200 fly at NCSA Summer Championship, and in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Columbus PSS.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.02

100 free – 53.43

100 fly – 56.75

200 fly – 2:09.78

Lydia Plasser

“I chose Towson University because of the fantastic coaching staff and the close knit team! I love the atmosphere of the team and the constant positivity from the coaches! I am so excited to further my academic and swimming careers! Go tigers! 🐯”

A senior at Ronald Reagan High School, Plasser specializes in sprint free. As a sophomore at the 2017 North Carolina 4A State Championships she placed 11th in the 50 free and swam on all three of Reagan’s relays. As a junior she competed in both the 50 free and 100 free and led off both the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. Plasser swims year-round for Enfinity Aquatic Club. She’s done a good job extending her range this year, notching best times in not only the 50/100/200 free but also in the 500 and 1000. This summer she improved her lifetime bests in the 100/400/800 freestyles at North Carolina Long Course Senior Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.45

100 free – 52.64

200 free – 1:53.42

500 free – 5:04.88

1000 free – 10:38.33

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].