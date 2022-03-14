Longhorns Drops Harder From NCAA Roster, Texas A&M’s Kabbara Earns Entry

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of Texas men have scratched Ethan Harder from their NCAA roster, which frees the Longhorns up to bring two divers to the championships which begin next week.

Harder, a junior, initially earned qualification with his time of 1:40.84 in the 200 backstroke, which had him seeded 26th on the psych sheets before he was scratched. His other entry came in the 100 back where he was ranked 40th (46.19).

The scratch of Harder will bump Texas A&M freshman Munzy Kabbara into the meet.

Harder marks the second swimmer Texas has had to remove from its NCAA scoring roster after they dropped junior Sam Artmann last week in order to get inside the 18-athlete maximum. The Longhorns initially qualified 19 swimmers for NCAAs.

With the scratch of Harder, the Longhorns free up room for two divers to compete at NCAAs, with each diver counting as half a participant towards the 18 scoring athlete max.

Kabbara, who moved up into the first alternate position after Texas dropped Artmann and Harvard’s Jake Johnson earned an entry into the competition, earns a qualification spot by virtue of his 3:43.57 400 IM time from the American SC Championships that were held on March 3-5. That performance marked over a second and a half improvement from his previous best of 3:45.16 set mid-season at the Art Adamson Invite.

Kabbara is now the 31st seed in the 400 IM, and is also entered to race the 200 IM (62nd seed, 1:45.82) and the 200 back (43rd seed, 1:44.72).

The Aggies now have six men invited to compete at the meet.

Florida’s Jack Vandeusen (1650 free) is now the first alternate if there are any more scratches.

As for Texas’ diving situation, the Longhorns had four men earn qualification at the Zone D Championships last week, with one of them, junior Andrew Harness, earning NCAA reimbursement (meaning the NCAA covers his expenses and not the school). That will surely solidify his spot, so now Texas will either have to select one of of Noah Duperre, Manuel Borowski and Brendan McCourt to join Harness at NCAAs, or scratch another swimmer and bring all four.