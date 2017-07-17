Lochte Joins Team Shark, Says Phelps Has No Chance In Shark Week Race

Day 1 of the Discovery network’s annual ‘Shark Week’ kicks off on Sunday, July 23rd and by now we’re all aware that the most decorated Olympian of all-time, swimmer Michael Phelps, is headlining opening night.

Entitled ‘Great Gold vs Great White’, 32-year-old Phelps is set to race against the ocean’s fiercest competitor in a battle for ocean supremacy. The trailer for the broadcast builds up the drama and hype, but former Olympic teammate Ryan Lochte isn’t buying it. When asked by TMZ over the weekend if the 2nd most decorated Olympic swimmer thinks Phelps has a chance against Carcharodon carcharias, Lochte said, “Hell no.”

As for what will transpire during Sunday’s broadcast, Phelps teased to Yahoo TV that “We were off the tip of Cape Town in South Africa and set up, almost, a lane where I was able to swim in a straight line. We were in open water, but we did not have a shark literally next to me swimming.”

With filming of the Phelps segments having been wrapped up last month, at least we know the GOAT lives!