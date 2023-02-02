LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Sticklen Joins Stacked Group of 100 Fly Contenders with 49.79

Last weekend, Texas junior Emma Sticklen posted a personal-best 49.79 in the women’s 100-yard butterfly during the Longhorns’ dual meet against NC State, becoming just the 11th swimmer ever to break 50 seconds in the event.

Sticklen shaved half a second off her previous-best time, in the process becoming the eighth-fastest performer of all time.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100-Yard Butterfly:

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because the 100 fly was already shaping up to be the most stacked event at the 2023 NCAA Championships between Maggie MacNeil, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, and Claire Curzan — now Sticklen has thrown her cap into the ring, too. We could see a thrilling six-way battle for the title come March.

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.