Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Sticklen Joins Stacked Group of 100 Fly Contenders with 49.79

Last weekend, Texas junior Emma Sticklen posted a personal-best 49.79 in the women’s 100-yard butterfly during the Longhorns’ dual meet against NC State, becoming just the 11th swimmer ever to break 50 seconds in the event.

Sticklen shaved half a second off her previous-best time, in the process becoming the eighth-fastest performer of all time.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100-Yard Butterfly:

  1. Maggie MacNeil, Michigan — 48.89 (2021)
  2. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 49.04 (2022)
  3. Torri Huske, Stanford — 49.17 (2022)
  4. Claire Curzan, Stanford — 49.24 (2022)
  5. Louise Hansson, USC — 49.26 (2019)
  6. Erika Brown, Tennessee — 49.38 (2020)
  7. Kelsi Dahlia, Louisville — 49.43 (2016)
  8. Emma Sticklen, Texas — 49.79 (2023)
  9. Regan Smith, Stanford — 49.87 (2022)
  10. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 49.89 (2022)
  11. Katie McLaughlin, Cal — 49.97 (2019)

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because the 100 fly was already shaping up to be the most stacked event at the 2023 NCAA Championships between Maggie MacNeil, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, and Claire Curzan — now Sticklen has thrown her cap into the ring, too. We could see a thrilling six-way battle for the title come March.

ABOUT LIVEBARN

LiveBarn is the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events and is the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

FOLLOW LIVEBARN

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!