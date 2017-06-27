Lincoln Select’s Alana Palmer Commits to Wisconsin Class of 2022

Alana Palmer of Lincoln Select, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, has committed to swim for Wisconsin’s class of 2022. She’ll join up with the program after her senior year at Lincoln Southwest High School.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Wisconsin!! I can’t wait for my next chapter as a badger!”

TOP TIMES

50y free 23.07 (26.71 LCM)

100y free 50.49 (57.69 LCM)

200y free 1:48.00

200y back 2:00.65

200y IM 2:06.07

Palmer is primarily a sprint freestyler, and she can extend that range to swim a solid 200 free. Her 200 back and 200 IM are decent, as well.

At the 2017 Nebraska State Championships, Palmer took home the 200 free state title and finished runner-up in the 50 free. She also went 50.75 leading off Lincoln Southwest’s 400 free relay and anchored their 200 medley relay in 22.62– both relays won state titles.

Palmer would’ve scored in the C final of the 200 free at the 2017 Big Ten Championships with her lifetime best, and would’ve also been just outside of scoring in the 50 and 100 free’s at that meet. She’ll help add depth to the sprint group as top sprinter Chase Kinney just graduated.

Palmer joins Wisconsin native Lillie Hosack and Illinois native Margaret Guanci in the Wisconsin Badgers’ class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]