Two-Time Wisconsin D1 Champion Lillie Hosack to Join Badgers in 2018

Ozaukee Aquatics’ Lillie Hosack has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s class of 2022. Hosack is a rising senior at Cedarburg High School just north of Milwaukee, and she’s already won two individual Wisconsin D1 state titles in the 200 IM. She posted wins in that event her sophomore and junior seasons, most recently breaking Katie Drabot‘s overall state record this past November.

TOP TIMES

50y back – 25.15

100y back – 54.56

200y back – 1:58.44

100y fly – 54.60

200y IM – 1:59.47 (Wisconsin state record)

50y free – 23.36

100y free – 50.27

200y free – 1:49.40

Hosack is an all-around talent. Besides her speed in IM and backstroke, her stronger events, she is very solid in the other strokes. Additionally, she’s been 1:04.17 and 2:19.38 in the breaststrokes and 24.83 in the 50 fly.

At the 2016 Wisconsin D1 state championships, Hosack won the 200 IM for the second year in a row, and placed 2nd in the 100 back. She also led off Cedarburg’s title-earning 200 medley relay (25.15) and their runner-up 400 free relay (50.58). At the 2017 NCSA Championships this spring, Hosack touched 7th in the 50 back and 11th in the 100 back, as well as 18th in the 200 IM.

Hosack would’ve scored in the B final of the 200 IM and been just outside of qualifying for C finals in the 100 and 200 back at the 2017 Big Ten Championships. The Badgers don’t have a very deep backstroke group, though Hosack will get two seasons of overlap with NCAA qualifier Beata Nelson, who scored in A finals of both backstroke races at Big Tens last season, and one season with Jess Unicomb, who swam in the 100 back A final at Big Tens last season.

The incoming class for Wisconsin is heavy with breaststroke and butterfly talent, so Hosack will be a welcome addition with her event strengths. She joins Illinois native Margaret Guanci in the Wisconsin class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]