Greg Meehan Inducted into Rider University Hall of Fame

Stanford women’s head coach Greg Meehan was inducted into the Rider University hall of fame this past Saturday night.

Meehan, known today for his coaching career that most recently included an NCAA team championship, swam at Rider during undergrad. There, he posted the program’s 2nd-fastest 200 back and 3rd-fastest 100 back in history, at the time. He was a four-time All-Academic team member, and majored in math and secondary education. He also swam on multiple MAAC title-winning relays.

Meehan just concluded his fifth season as head coach of the Stanford women’s swimming & diving team. He has worked directly with Olympic gold medalists such as Maya Dirado, Lia Neal, Simone Manuel, and Katie Ledecky. In his five years in Palo Alto, Meehan has helped 25 different Stanford swimmers accumulate a total 178 All-America honors, and the Cardinal has won two Pac-12 titles under him. He has won CSCAA National coach of the year twice already at Stanford, and his team has lost only four dual meets across five seasons.

Next up for Meehan will be a big international gig– he was selected as the women’s head coach for Team USA at the upcoming 2017 World Championships in Budapest.