Lilly King on ISL: “I think this is the future of swimming” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

1. Lilly KING – Cali Condors – 1:04.43

2. Molly HANNIS – Cali Condors – 1:05.08

3. Bethany GALAT – DC Trident – 1:05.27

4. Martina CARRARO – Aqua Centurions – 1:05.37

5. Leiston PICKETT – DC Trident – 1:05.77

6. Imogen CLARK – Energy Standard – 1:05.90

7. Kierra SMITH – Energy Standard – 1:06.82

8. Georgia BOHL – Aqua Centurions – 1:06.88

Cali Condors went 1-2 in another breaststroke event as Lilly King edged teammate Molly Hannis, 1:04.43 to 1:05.08, to win the 100 breast. That’s the 3rd win for King, who along with Sjostrom is leading the women’s field for MVP. DC Trident’s Bethany Galat got her hand to the wall only .10 ahead of Martina Carraro of Aqua Centurions for third place.

