TCU Swimming & Diving Sweeps Weekly Big 12 Awards TCU swept the Big 12 Weekly Swim & Dive awards for the second time this season, with Piotr Sadlowski and Olivia Rhodes earning Swimmer of the Week honors.

Liberty Set To Host VMI Friday Liberty will host former CCSA foe VMI on Friday at 5 p.m. at Liberty Natatorium, the Lady Flames’ first regular-season home dual meet of the season.

Northwestern Opens 2023 With Sweep of Miami (OH) Both Northwestern swim and dive programs posted dominant wins over Miami (OH) Saturday to remain undefeated at Norris Aquatic Center.

NCAA All-American Morgan Scott Suffers Torn Labrum, Will End College Career Early Scott, a three-time individual first-team All-American and NCAA relay champion, scored 32 points for Alabama last season and was her team’s top sprinter.

Tunisian Olympic Champ Ahmed Hafnaoui Likes Competing in the US In his first official race since moving from Tunisia to Indiana, 2020 Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui put on a strong performance in the men’s 800 free