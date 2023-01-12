TCU Swimming & Diving Sweeps Weekly Big 12 Awards

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

TCU swept the swimming and diving awards for the second time this season as Piotr Sadlowski (Swimmer), Alec Hubbard (Diver) and Peter Horton (Newcomer) took home the men’s awards while Olivia Rhodes (Swimmer), Anna Kwong (Diver) and Lauren Cey (Newcomer) grabbed the women’s awards.

Sadlowski collected his second career Big 12 award and first since November 3, 2021. The senior finished first in all three events he competed in, including the 100 fly (49.10), 200 medley relay (1:29.86) and 200 free relay (1:22.87).

Rhodes won the 50 freestyle in a time of 23.31, earning nine points for the Frogs. She also collected two second-place finishes in the 200 medley relay (1:45.07) and the 200 free relay (1:36.10). The award is her first career Big 12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week and second weekly Big 12 award in her career.

Horton grabbed his first Big 12 weekly award as he touched the wall first in the men’s 50 free (20.75). The Houston, Texas native picked up two second-place finishes as he competed in the 400 free relay (3:02.12) and anchored the 200 medley relay (1:31.17).

Cey led the women’s team for TCU as she earned a zone cut in the 1-meter while competing against Hawaii and Tulane. She scored 275.78, good for a fourth-place finish and her first Big 12 newcomer of the week award.

Hubbard earned two top-three finishes as he competed in both the 3-meter and 1-meter. The sophomore collected second and third-place finishes, respectively. Hubbard achieved zone cuts in both events and scored 356.85 in the 3-meter and 339.0 in the 1-meter.

Kwong became the second athlete this season to collect Women’s Diver of the Week three times after winning both of her events in the meet against Hawaii and Tulane. The Omaha, Nebraska native added two zone cuts and scored 323.03 in the 3-meter and 319.88 in the 1-meter.

A full list of the season’s weekly Big 12 Swimming and Diving award winners can be found here.