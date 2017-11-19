Li Zhuhao Of China Snares 100 Fly Short Course World Junior Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

While competing on day 2 of the final stop of this year’s World Cup Series, Chinese teen Li Zhuhao fired off a new World Junior Record in the 100m butterfly. En route to claiming silver at the OCBC Aquatic Centre in Singapore behind South African Chad Le Clos, Li finished in a time of 49.53, undercutting the FINA benchmark standard of 50.53 established at the onset of World Junior Records.

Li was a one-time WJR holder in the LCM edition of the 100 butterfly as well, owning a personal best of 50.96 until Hungarian Kristof Milak produced an even quicker 50.62 to slide into the record holder position. For SCM, Zhuhao’s career-fastest entering this Singapore meet sat at the 51.02 he earned at the 2016 FINA World Championships in Windsor, a competition in which the 18-year-old finished 15th and out of the finals. His mark of 49.53 tonight would have ultimately placed 5th in that meet’s final.

Li’s time tonight now checks the Chinese swimmer in as the 12th fastest performer of all-time in the event, ranking the teen ahead of the likes of American legend Ryan Lochte and Australian Olympic medalist Andrew Lauterstein.