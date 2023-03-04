Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand Will Finish His Pac-12 Meet with the 200 Breast (Day 4 HEAT SHEETS)

Comments: 1

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheets

Arizona State sophomore Leon Marchand is having himself a meet at the Pac-12 Championships. After breaking the 400 IM NCAA and US Open Records on Friday evening, and swimming the fastest 100 yard breaststroke split ever on a medley relay, Marchand will swim the 200 breaststroke on Saturday.

He had the choice to make between the top seed in the 200 breaststroke (1:48.82 – more than a two second gap to the next-best seed) and the top seed in the 200 fly (1:39.57 – just a four-tenths of a second gap to the next seed Gabriel Jett of Cal).

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 3

  1. ASU – 637.5
  2. Cal – 534
  3. Stanford – 441.5
  4. Arizona – 245
  5. Utah – 239.5
  6. USC – 233.5

Arizona State maintained a 100 point margin through day 3 of the championships, and while Cal’s strongest day of the meet is the final day historically, that is probably a gap-too-far for the Golden Bears to make up. Still, Marchand’s choice is probably the safer points pick.

The 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast individual lineup is the same one that he’s swum at each of his three collegiate championships so far. While his versatility has expanded this season (he’s held the top seed in the NCAA at various points in almost every event on the schedule), it looks like he’s going to stick to that tried-and-true lineup for now.

His lifetime best in the 200 breaststroke is a 1:48.20 that he swam to win last year’s NCAA Championship in the event.

He will also likely swim a leg of Arizona State’s favored 400 free relay at the end of the session.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Grant Drukker
17 minutes ago

Hugo in the 200 back over the 200 breast. Makes sense for NCAAs as they’re lighter on the 200 back this year.

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!