Leo Pelaez Returning Home To Dallas With Transfer To SMU From Indiana

Leo Pelaez will transfer to SMU after spending two seasons at Indiana. Pelaez returns to his hometown of Dallas as he also swam for the Dallas Mustangs during his club swimming career.

Pelaez just finished his sophomore season at Indiana and has two years of eligibility remaining. He finished his freshman season at the IU Men’s Last Chance meet, posting lifetime bests in the 500 free (4:23.07) and 1650 free (15:07.62). He also finished his sophomore season at the Indiana Last Chance meet where he swam a 4:20.24 500 free and a 15:02.53 1650 free. He was 3rd for the Indiana men in the 1650 free this season.

Pelaez’s Best SCY Times:

500 free: 4:20.24

1650 free: 15:02.53

The SMU men joined the ACC this year and finished 11th out of 15 teams (Note: 14th and 15th place Miami-FL and Notre Dame only had diving points). SMU finished with 434 points, just behind 10th place Pitt (456.5 points) and 9th place Georgia Tech (465 points).

Diver Luke Sitz led the way for the team with 78 individual points while Jack Hoagland, who transferred from Notre Dame, led the team in the pool with 35 individual points including a 10th place finish in the 1650 free and 16th place finish in the 500 free. Hoagland went on to swim at 2025 NCAAs as well.

Based on his best times, Pelaez have been 3rd on the roster this season in the 1650 free behind Laszlo Galicz (14:54.77) and Hoagland (14:59.75). Galicz will enter his sophomore season this fall so the two will overlap for Pelaez’s remaining time with the Mustangs. Hoagland will have graduated by Pelaez’s arrival this fall.

Pelaez would have snuck into the ACC ‘C’ final in the 500 free as it took a 4:20.80 to earn a second swim while his 1650 free would have been 11th, just behind Hoagland.