PIAA 2A State Champion Owen Eisenhofer Announces Commitment to West Virginia’s Class of 2030

Owen Eisenhofer from Reading, Pennsylvania has announced his commitment to West Virginia University as a member of the class of 2030.

Eisenhofer posted the following to his Instagram: “I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University! I’d like to thank all of my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me through this decision. Super hyped to see what the future holds!”

A junior at Schuylkill Valley High School, Eisenhofer is the reigning Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) 2A (smaller schools) State Champion in the 100 backstroke (49.25) and the defending silver medalist in the 200 freestyle (1:38.74). At the club level, Eisenhofer competes for the Reading and Berks County YMCA. Recently, he was a two-time finalist at the 2025 YMCA Short Course National Championships, posting 8th place finishes in both the 100 back (49.02) and 100 freestyle (45.02).

Best Times (SCY):

100 back: 49.02

100 free: 44.83

200 back: 1:54.92

200 free: 1:38.74

50 free: 20.72

100 fly: 49.55

200 IM: 1:51.16

As only a junior, Eisenhofer already offers strong times in a wide range of events. When he arrives at West Virginia in 2026, Eisenhofer will already be amongst the top backstrokers on the team as his time in the 100 backstroke slots in 4th on the current roster and 2nd amongst returning swimmers. In addition, he would already hold the 5th-fastest time in the 100 freestyle, giving himself strong potential as a relay swimmer. In terms of a third event, the West Virginia coaches may look to put Eisenhofer in the 200 freestyle or 200 backstroke. However, he also boasts decent times in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM, adding additional event possibilities.

The WVU Mountaineers finished 7th out of 7 teams at the 2025 Big 12 Championships, led by Danny Berlitz who picked up a bronze medal in the 200 backstroke (1:41.20). While Eisenhofer is a bit off scoring at the conference level, he could easily find himself at that level before his arrival at WVU in the fall of 2026.

Eisenhofer will be joined by fellow commits Kenneth McGlothen and Carter Bradley in WVU’s class of 2030. McGlothen boasts a similar events lineup to Eisenhofer, with his best events being the 100 (50.34) and 200 backstroke (1:46.56).

