Ana Hazlehurst Transferring To Rutgers After Freshman Season At Indiana

Ana Hazlehurst will travel east as she has committed to Rutgers for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. Hazlehurst spent one season at fellow Big Ten school Indiana.

Hazlehurst arrived at Indiana this past fall but did not compete in February for the team as she finished her collegiate season in the dual meet against Louisville. She swam a season best 4:19.18 at that dual meet, off her lifetime best at the time of a 4:16.41. At the beginning of March, Hazlehurst went to the Sectionals meet in Cary and swam a lifetime best 4:15.74. She also posted a lifetime best of a 2:00.01 in the 200 IM in Cary.

Hazlehurst’s SCY lifetime best times are:

100 breast: 1:01.33

100 fly: 53.80

200 IM: 2:00.01

400 IM: 4:15.74

Rutgers finished 11th out of 14 teams at the 2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships while Indiana was notably 2nd. Rutgers was led by their divers who made up four out of the top five individual scorers on the team. Graduate student Molly Urkiel led the swimmers with 37 points as she notably finished 11th in the 400 IM in a 4:10.08.

Based on her best times, Hazlehurst is just off scoring in the 400 IM as it took a 4:14.72 to earn a second swim. She also is just off of the ‘C’ final in the 200 IM as it took a 1:59.66. In addition to her IM events, her best time in the 100 fly would have been the fastest on the team this year as the team did not have any swimmers under 54-seconds. Hazlebhurst’s best time in the 100 fly is also just off of scoring (53.45).