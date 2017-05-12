Lee Closes in on 200 IM Record in CIF Southern Section D1 Prelims

CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championships

Prelims- Thursday, May 11th

Finals- Saturday, May 13th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

The 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championships are underway, as Thursday’s preliminary session is now in the books. Swimmers will return for finals on Saturday, May 13th at the Riverside Aquatic Complex. Read on for highlights from the prelims session.

Loyola senior Sean Lee closed in on the D1 Meet Record in the 200 IM, throwing down a 1:45.90 to lead prelims. In the final, he’ll get another shot at the record, which stands at a 1:45.42 done by Corey Okubo in 2014. Lee is also the top seed in the 100 fly after turning in a prelims time of 47.07.

St. Margarita’s Samantha Shelton put up a pair of highlight swims as the leader in the women’s 200 free and 100 back. Shelton and teammate Ella Ristic (1:47.25) took the top 2 seeds in the 200 free, with Shelton powering to a 1:46.53 to earn lane 4 in the final. She then went on to top the 100 back field by over a second, taking top seed in 53.80.

In the men’s middle distance races, Dana Hills junior Owen Kao established himself as the front runner. Kao led the 200 free with a 1:38.01, while Hart’s Adam Osowski (1:38.83) and Dos Pueblos’ Teodor Velikov (1:39.01) also swam sub-1:40 behind him. Kao followed that up with a dominant 500 free performance, leading the field by 5 seconds in 4:24.70.