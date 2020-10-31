Leah Smith Gives Advice to 15-year-old Girls Everywhere (Video)

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

Reported by Lydia Ferrari Kehoe.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

We mentioned Tokyo’s strategy of trying to finish off the session with a bang. They pulled off a really key 1-2 here as the Frog Kings hope to build some major momentum in the eleventh hour of today’s sessions.

Leah Smith won the 400 free for a second-straight meet. She’s undefeated in that event so far this season. Smith went four tenths faster today and is on the cusp of a sub-4:00 swim. Just three women in the league this year have gone under four minutes, and Smith sits 4th in league rankings for the season.



Chihiro Igarashi was second, about four seconds back of a dominant Smith swim. And Tokyo piled up three points in jackpots, as they’ll move to 19.5 points behind LA for second place.



London leads after a huge run through the backstrokes. The Roar’s Aimee Willmott was third, and London leads LA by 30.5 in a battle for the lead that has suddenly spread out.