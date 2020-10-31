Wyoming HS Girls 3A State Champion Brynlee Busskohl Commits to SDSU Aztecs

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brynlee Busskohl of Lyman, WY has announced her decision to swim at San Diego State University beginning in the fall of 2021, after accepting an athletic scholarship. She is a senior at Lyman High School and she travels 50 miles away from home to swim at club for the Sweetwater Aquatics Team.

I am very excited to join the ranks of amazing swimmers in San Diego, and work with coach Schrader, and show them how hard a Wyoming girl can work! I can’t wait for ocean life, competing at sea level (I live at 7,000 feet above sea level), and never having to worry about swim meets being canceled because of snow! Go Aztecs!

In November of 2019, Busskohl competed at the Wyoming Girls 3A State Championships. She swam the the 50 free and the 100 breast, and the 200 free and 200 medley relay, earning 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals. She went a 24.79 in prelims of the 50 free and a 1:05.47 in the 100 breast. In finals, Busskohl earned the silver medal in the 50 free (24.44) behind Emi Wagner of Buffalo High School, and she earned the gold medal in the 100 breast, clocking in at 1:05.59. She broke her own 3A state record of 1:07.36, which she had set the previous year.

She anchored Lyman’s silver-winning 200 free relay, splitting a time of 24.09 in finals. She was preceded by Harper Hewitt, Samantha Weston, and her sister, Brooklyn Busskohl. The same four women won the title for the 200 medley relay, with Hewitt leading off on backstroke, Brynlee swimming the breast (29.74), Brooklyn swimming fly, and Weston acnhoring on free. Busskohl was named the Athlete of the Meet, along with Wagner and Ashlon Koch of Lander Valley High School.

She holds school records in the 50, 100, and 200 free, the 100 breast, and the 200 IM, and she was a member of Lyman’s record-breaking 200 medley and free relays.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.78

100 free – 52.18

100 fly – 57.90

100 breast – 1:03.96

In March, SDSU defended their Mountain West Conference title, outscoring the University of Nevada by 446 points. The Aztecs’ top point scorer was junior Klara Thormalm, who was named Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast. Also within the top 8 point-scorers of the meet were Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez (4th), Alma Thormalm (5th), Mckenna Meyer (6th), and Kristina Murphy (8th). The team is headed by seven-time Mountain West Coach of the Year, Mike Shrader.

Busskohl will be joining fellow breast and sprint free specialist Meredith Smithbaker as a member of San Diego State’s class of 2025.

