Leah Smith Clocks World’s 4th Fastest 800 To Open Charlotte Ultraswim

2017 Charlotte Ultraswim

June 1 – June 4, 2017

Charlotte, NC

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center

LCM

The 2017 Charlotte Ultraswim opened today, with timed final heats of the women’s 800, men’s 1500, and heats and semis of the stroke 50s.

Though the meet is no longer part of the Arena Pro Series, it has still attracted many top Americans as they prepare for the upcoming World Championship Trials at the end of June.

The highlight from day 1 was the performance from Leah Smith, who threw down a quick 8:23.27 in the women’s 800 free. The swim moves her into 4th in the world rankings for the season, improving on her 11th ranked 8:27.55 from April. The swim was also faster than she was around this time last year (8:24.87), indicating she’ll have a good shot to crack 8:20 this summer. Her best stands at 8:20.18 from the Olympic Trials last July.

Joanna Melo, swimming unattached, placed 2nd in 8:35.58, and Hannah Moore of Wolfpack Elite took 3rd in 8:41.81.

The Wolfpack got a win from John McIntyre in the men’s 1500, taking it by nearly ten seconds in 15:33.98. Samuel Morgan took 2nd in 15:43.82, and Walker Higgins from Tennessee Aquatics was 3rd in 15:48.55.

Starting things off in the stroke 50s was the women’s 50 fly, where Alyssa Marsh threw down a best time of 26.67 to top the semi-finals. Veronica Burchill qualified 2nd overall for the final in 27.39 after leading the prelims in 27.44.

Tim Phillips led the men’s 50 fly semis in 24.50, followed by Marcus Schlesinger in 24.54. Ryan Held led the prelims in 24.61 and qualified for the final in 5th at 24.98.

Held also competed in the 50 free, where he qualified 2nd for the final in 23.03 behind Michael Chadwick (22.52). Justin Ress (23.04) and Matheus Santana (23.19) were 3rd and 4th.

The women’s 50 saw Burchill lead the semi-finals field in 25.53, followed by Olivia Smoliga (25.55) and Madison Kennedy (25.81).

Smoliga also threw down the top 50 back prelim time of 28.49, before qualifying 2nd for the final in 28.87 behind Elise Haan (28.61). Ryosuke Irie topped the men’s backstroke field in 25.51, followed by Paul Le (25.65) and Ress (25.77).

In the 50 breast Molly Hannis had a pair of 30-point swims to lead the field, hitting 30.67 in the semis. Katie Meili cruised the prelims in 32.11, but dropped a 31.11 in the semi to qualify 2nd overall. Craig Emslie (28.53) leads the men’s field.