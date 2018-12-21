Lausanne Day 2: Ruck & Sanchez Each Top Hosszu

2018 LAUSANNE SWIM CUP

Thursday, December 20th & Friday, December 21st

Swimming Pool Mon Repos, Lausanne, Switzerland

SCM

Meet Site

Live Stream

Results

The 2nd and final day of the 2018 Lausanne Swim Cup saw 5 meet records bite the dust, courtesy of heavy hitters Charlotte Bonnet and Jeremy Stravius of France, Marco Koch of Germany and young gun Kayla Sanchez of Canada.

30-year-old Stravius collected a total of 3 gold medals tonight, kicking off his campaign with a victory in the men’s 100m butterfly. Clocking a time of 50.59, Stravius notched the only sub 51- second time of the field and overtook the previous meet record mark of 51.29 set by teammate Mehdy Metella back in 2016.

Runner-up in the race this evening was Italian maestro Piero Codia, who finished in 51.08, while Swiss dynamo Jeremy Desplanches took bronze in 51.34, just .11 over his National Record.

The men’s 100m IM also fell to Stravius, with the Frenchman powering his way to the top of the podium just .02 ahead of runner-up Kyle Stolk of Netherlands. Stravius touched in 52.72, while Stolk settled for silver in 52.74. Desplanches was in the bronze medal position again, collecting a time of 52.87. That time is just .04 off of his Swiss National Record.

Stravius’ trio of top finishes was completed tonight with a win in the 50m freestyle in 21.57.

23-year-old Bonnet was also a multiple medal winner here in Lausanne, firing off a new meet record in the 200m freestyle to get her party started on day 2. Splitting 54.77/57.59, Bonnet’s final time of 1:52.36 surpassed the previous meet record set by Canadian Taylor Ruck of 1:52.74 back in 2017.

Ruck was in tonight’s race as well, but fell to 3rd in 1:54.60. Between Bonnet and Ruck was red-hot swimmer Sanchez, who, at just 17 years of age, earned a silver medal in 1:52.59. Sanchez’s effort is just .09 off of Ruck’s World Junior Record of 1:52.50 set at the 2016 Short Course World Championships.

The women’s 50m breaststroke was another feather in Bonnet’s cap tonight, with the French woman throwing down 30.32 for the win over Canada’s Kierra Smith. Smith took 2nd in 30.66, while Sanchez showed off her versatility with a 3rd place finish in 31.46.

For Bonnet, her outing this evening out performed the previous meet record time of 30.47 set by Great Britain’s Sarah Vasey last year.

It was bronze for Bonnet in the women’s 100m IM, where Sanchez got her hand on the wall first ahead of both the French racer, as well as the formidable Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu.

Hosszu clocked 58.20 to take runner-up behind Sanchez’s new meet record mark of 57.80. Sanchez’s time wiped out the previous meet record mark of 58.40 set by Hosszu last year and fell just .05 shy of Rikako Ikee‘s WJR of 57.75.

Bonnet was also a bronze medalist in the women’s 50m freestyle tonight, an event which saw 2018 Short Course World Champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Netherlands rise to yet another racing occasion, Kromo hit the wall in 23.71 for the only mark under 24, while Sanchez ended the night with silver in 24.20. Bonnet’s time was 24.27 to round out the top 3.

2016 Olympic multiple medalist Penny Oleksiak gave her nation another gold at the meet, winning the women’s 100m fly in 57.34, while teammate Ruck was the 100m backstroke victor in 57.26. Ruck fired off an opening split of 28.02 and came home in 29.24 to score a winning mark just .05 ahead of Hosszu.

Hosszu split 28.37/28.94, but could’t get her hand on the wall to out-touch Ruck and instead took 100m back silver in 57.31.

Former world champion Marco Koch was tonight’s 200m breaststroke winner with his new meet record outing of 2:03.96. That took over his old meet standard of 2:04.03 set 2 years ago.

Additional Winners: