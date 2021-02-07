Lambert Girls Win Georgia 7A Title in 400 Free Relay Photo Finish Over Walton

2021 GEORGIA HS 7A STATE CHAMPS

February 6, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Live Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2021 GHSA 7A State Swimming & Diving Meet’

The fourth and final Georgia high school championship meet has come to an end, with the Lambert girls picking up the team title by a mere four points.

TOP TEAM FINISHES

Lambert – 324 Walton – 320 Brookwood – 282 North Gwinnett – 230 Alpharetta – 222

The Lambert girls kicked off their winning campaign with a victory in the 200 medley relay, getting a 23.18 anchor leg from Sarah Blackstone and hitting the wall at 1:46.17.

Individually, Ella Jones was the heavy hitter for Lambert, as she nabbed the 100 fly victory with a 54.17. The sophomore had a huge meet as far as her lifetime bests were concerned, too– in her 100 fly win, she broke 55 seconds for the first time. In the 200 free, coming right off of Lambert’s winning 200 medley relay, Jones put together a runner-up finish in the 200 free (1:48.53), breaking 1:50 for the first time.

Winning the 200 free was Parkview senior Abigail McCulloh, an Auburn commit, in a 1:48.37. McCulloh had a bigger swim in the 500 free, where she won by over 10 seconds, posting a 4:44.96 to come a few seconds off of her best.

Alpharetta senior Alicia Henry, a Cal commit, went up against Walton’s Elizabeth Isakson in the 100 breast. Henry got the touch, 1:02.05 to 1:02.51.

Brookwood’s Lily Burke, a senior and Georgia Tech commit, was another double winner: she was 2:02.69 in the 200 IM, then was back for the 100 free win (51.02) ahead of Lambert sophomore Kara West (51.13).

West was also the 50 free runner-up (23.51) behind Campbell junior Allison Damron (23.26). On Lambert’s 200 free relay, West was 24.15 leading off and Blackstone 23.63 anchoring, as the school won another relay.

To secure the win over Walton by four points in the team race, in a final relay showdown, Lambert clocked a 3:31.31 to edge Walton’s 3:31.93. Jones was 51.43 on the third leg for Lambert, and Isakson 51.37 on the Walton anchor leg after her 100 breast performance.

The other winners yesterday were Norcross sophomore Catie Choate in the 100 back (55.01) and West Forsyth sophomore Michelle Cummo in the 1-meter diving (549.65).