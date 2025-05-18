Kylie Masse Pops 27.47 50 Back on Day 2 of Mel Zajac Invitational

2025 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Day 2 of the Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet took place on Saturday in Vancouver. Day 2 saw Canadian star Kylie Masse make her debut at the meet. Masse took the women’s 50 back in 27.47, winning the race by 1.5 seconds. That was a solid swim for Masse, coming in just off her season best of 27.13, which she swam just a couple weeks ago at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Masse’s 27.13 stands as the 2nd fastest time in the world this year. Her performance last night marks her 4th swim of 27.4 or faster in the event in 2025.

Cascade Swim Club 29-year-old Yuri Kisil took the men’s 50 free in 22.58 last night, marking a strong performance for the Olympian. Kisil holds a career best of 22.01 in the 50 free, a time which he swam at the Canadian Olympic Trials last May. He was just off his season best of 22.49 with the performance last night.

University of Calgary Swim Club’s Alexanne Lepage pulled double duty last night, winning both the women’s 200 IM and 200 breast. She kicked things off with a victory in the 200 IM, where she swam a 2:16.31. It was an excellent swim for Lepage, coming in one second off her career best of 2:15.28, which she swam at the Canadian Olympic Trials las year.

Lepage then went on to win the 200 breast in 2:29.29. While that swim wasn’t quite as strong as the 1:07.68 she went in the 100 breast on Friday, it was still a great swim, especially considering she had already raced the 200 IM. Lepage holds a career best of 2:24.70 in the 200 breast, a time which she swam back in 2023.

UCSC’s Laon Kim, 17, won the men’s 200 IM in 2:04.41 last night. Kim, who won the men’s 200 free on Friday night, was just off his career best of 2:03.82 with his race last night. It was a well-rounded swim, seeing Kim go 26.94 on fly, 32.53 on back, 36.78 on breast, and 28.16 on free.

An American picked up a win on Saturday night, as Bellevue Club’s Clare Watson swam a 1:00.19 in the women’s 100 fly. The Stanford (2026) recruit was just a hair off her career best of 1:00.05, which she swam at Junior Pan Pacs last summer.

It was also an American who won the men’s 100 fly, as Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 15-year-old Charlie Cancelmo clocked a 53.99. That was a massive performance for the youngster, as he entered the meet with a personal best of 55.19, which he swam last summer.

Bellevue Club would wind up going 1-2-3 in the women’s 50 free. Kamryn Meskill won the race in 25.66, while Sophia Sunwoo clocked a 25.86 for 2nd, and Heather White was 25.96 for 3rd.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS