12-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Crushes 2:10.63 In Women’s 200 IM At Chinese Nationals (Video)

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- May 17-24, 2025
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50 meters)
- Day 1 Recap
Video courtesy of @SwimCoverage
Yesterday, we reported that 12-year-old Yu Zidi set a new lifetime best of 2:12.52 in the women’s 200m IM semi-final at the 2025 Chinese National Championships.
Well, buckle up because the youngster just destroyed that already other worldly swim with a new personal best of 2:10.63.
Yesterday, Yu split 27.80/34.11/39.43/31.18 to nab the 3rd seed and establish herself as the fastest 12-year-old female (or male, for that matter) in history.
For perspective, Yu’s previous swim obliterated the current U.S. National Age Group Records for girls and boys.
Teagan O’Dell owns the girls’ NAG at 2:18.69 while Richard Poplawski owns the boys in 2:13.59.
Flash forward to tonight and Yu split 27.47/32.98/39.44/30.74 to earn silver behind winner Yu Yiting who grabbed gold in 2:08.67.
Yu easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 2:12.83 needed to qualify for the World Championships. She now ranks 14th in the world on the season.
2024-2025 LCM Women 200 IM
McIntosh
2:07.42
|2
|Abbie
WOOD
|GBR
|2:08.55
|04/19
|3
|Yu
Yiting
|CHN
|2:08.67
|05/18
|4
|Kaylee
MCKEOWN
|AUS
|2:08.58
|04/21
|5
|Alex
WALSH
|USA
|2:08.84
|05/03
|6
|Mary-Sophie
Harvey
|CAN
|2:09.44
|05/11
|7
|MIO
NARITA
|JPN
|2:09.68
|03/20
|8
|Katie
Shanahan
|GBR
|2:09.88
|04/19
|9
|Anastasia
GORBENKO
|ISR
|2:09.90
|04/05
|10
|Ella
RAMSEY
|AUS
|2:10.15
|04/21
|11
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|2:10.25
|05/03
|12
|Rebecca
Meder
|RSA
|2:10.39
|04/10
|13
|Shiho
Matsumoto
|JPN
|2:10.48
|02/16
|14
|Yu
Zidi
|CHN
|2:10.63
|05/18
|15
|Sara
FRANCESCHI
|ITA
|2:10.95
|04/15
This caliber of performance is par for the course for Yu, building on her breakout times established at the 2024 Chinese Nationals and Summer Championships.
You can review Yu’s head-turning performances from last year here and here.
her birthday is in october so she would be in 6th grafe right now in the american school system and last year she would have still been in elementary school
The results may be what they are but the likelihood of this person actually being 12 is questionable given the massive gulf that exists between her performance and the rest of the entire swimming world’s past 12 yr olds. It anppears to be not plausible.
When have we ever seen times for these events have such a huge difference between the next best all-time best performer(s) from any country going back in the annals of the sport? Never. Nothing close to this. Why do you think that is?
If Summer McIntosh is a “generational” talent but only had small delta between her times and the previous swimmers of her age…what this says is just not believable.
So meagher is not plausible or Egerszegi
You wrote a whole essay lol.
Love seeing those tears. Let me get you some tissues.
If you want to cry more and express your discontent, get in touch with these homies:
She also went 54.7 yesterday in the 100 free leading off the Hebei 4*100 free relay team.
Anyone know her height?
Congrats 🥳
She started training with Li Bingjie last fall and they’re both pushing each other in training.
Hebei Team
Poor Smith, almost defeated by Yu Zidi
leave regan smith alone we love her
She literally took it out 0.5 faster than Claire Curzan’s 11-12 50 fly LCM NAG… this is ridiculous
thats what it takes to be 8 seconds faster then the nag in 200 im
Are we witnessing the “birth” of the greatest swimmer ever?
she will only be 15 in LA… and maybe challenge for golds is the next phelps forming