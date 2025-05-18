Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

12-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Crushes 2:10.63 In Women’s 200 IM At Chinese Nationals (Video)

Comments: 19

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Video courtesy of @SwimCoverage

Yesterday, we reported that 12-year-old Yu Zidi set a new lifetime best of 2:12.52 in the women’s 200m IM semi-final at the 2025 Chinese National Championships.

Well, buckle up because the youngster just destroyed that already other worldly swim with a new personal best of 2:10.63.

Yesterday, Yu split 27.80/34.11/39.43/31.18 to nab the 3rd seed and establish herself as the fastest 12-year-old female (or male, for that matter) in history.

For perspective, Yu’s previous swim obliterated the current U.S. National Age Group Records for girls and boys.

Teagan O’Dell owns the girls’ NAG at 2:18.69 while Richard Poplawski owns the boys in 2:13.59.

Flash forward to tonight and Yu split 27.47/32.98/39.44/30.74 to earn silver behind winner Yu Yiting who grabbed gold in 2:08.67.

Yu easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 2:12.83 needed to qualify for the World Championships. She now ranks 14th in the world on the season.

2024-2025 LCM Women 200 IM

Summer CAN
McIntosh
03/08
2:07.42
2Abbie
WOOD		GBR2:08.5504/19
3Yu
Yiting 		CHN2:08.6705/18
4Kaylee
MCKEOWN		AUS2:08.5804/21
5Alex
WALSH		USA2:08.8405/03
6Mary-Sophie
Harvey		CAN2:09.4405/11
7MIO
NARITA 		JPN2:09.6803/20
8Katie
Shanahan		GBR2:09.8804/19
9Anastasia
GORBENKO 		ISR2:09.9004/05
10Ella
RAMSEY		AUS2:10.1504/21
11Regan
SMITH		USA2:10.2505/03
12Rebecca
Meder		RSA2:10.3904/10
13Shiho
Matsumoto		JPN2:10.4802/16
14Yu
Zidi 		CHN2:10.6305/18
15Sara
FRANCESCHI 		ITA2:10.9504/15
View Top 26»

This caliber of performance is par for the course for Yu, building on her breakout times established at the 2024 Chinese Nationals and Summer Championships.

You can review Yu’s head-turning performances from last year here and here.

19
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

19 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lilac
27 minutes ago

her birthday is in october so she would be in 6th grafe right now in the american school system and last year she would have still been in elementary school

0
0
Reply
Stand Down Margaret
27 minutes ago

The results may be what they are but the likelihood of this person actually being 12 is questionable given the massive gulf that exists between her performance and the rest of the entire swimming world’s past 12 yr olds. It anppears to be not plausible.

When have we ever seen times for these events have such a huge difference between the next best all-time best performer(s) from any country going back in the annals of the sport? Never. Nothing close to this. Why do you think that is?

If Summer McIntosh is a “generational” talent but only had small delta between her times and the previous swimmers of her age…what this says is just not believable.

1
-8
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  Stand Down Margaret
12 minutes ago

So meagher is not plausible or Egerszegi

1
0
Reply
Dressel GOAT
Reply to  Stand Down Margaret
4 minutes ago

You wrote a whole essay lol.
Love seeing those tears. Let me get you some tissues.

If you want to cry more and express your discontent, get in touch with these homies:

comment image

1
0
Reply
Dressel GOAT
28 minutes ago

She also went 54.7 yesterday in the 100 free leading off the Hebei 4*100 free relay team.

comment image

1
-1
Reply
Rafael
30 minutes ago

Anyone know her height?

1
0
Reply
Dressel GOAT
33 minutes ago

Congrats 🥳
She started training with Li Bingjie last fall and they’re both pushing each other in training.

comment image

4
-1
Reply
Dressel GOAT
Reply to  Dressel GOAT
32 minutes ago

Hebei Team

comment image

1
0
Reply
none
37 minutes ago

Poor Smith, almost defeated by Yu Zidi

2
-1
Reply
lilac
Reply to  none
35 minutes ago

leave regan smith alone we love her

3
-1
Reply
PVSFree
44 minutes ago

She literally took it out 0.5 faster than Claire Curzan’s 11-12 50 fly LCM NAG… this is ridiculous

1
-1
Reply
lilac
Reply to  PVSFree
41 minutes ago

thats what it takes to be 8 seconds faster then the nag in 200 im

2
-1
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  PVSFree
38 minutes ago

Are we witnessing the “birth” of the greatest swimmer ever?

1
-1
Reply
lilac
51 minutes ago

she will only be 15 in LA… and maybe challenge for golds is the next phelps forming

4
-2
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!