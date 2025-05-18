12-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Crushes 2:10.63 In Women’s 200 IM At Chinese Nationals (Video)

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 17-24, 2025

Shenzhen, China

LCM (50 meters)

Day 1 Recap

Results

Video courtesy of @SwimCoverage

Yesterday, we reported that 12-year-old Yu Zidi set a new lifetime best of 2:12.52 in the women’s 200m IM semi-final at the 2025 Chinese National Championships.

Well, buckle up because the youngster just destroyed that already other worldly swim with a new personal best of 2:10.63.

Yesterday, Yu split 27.80/34.11/39.43/31.18 to nab the 3rd seed and establish herself as the fastest 12-year-old female (or male, for that matter) in history.

For perspective, Yu’s previous swim obliterated the current U.S. National Age Group Records for girls and boys.

Teagan O’Dell owns the girls’ NAG at 2:18.69 while Richard Poplawski owns the boys in 2:13.59.

Flash forward to tonight and Yu split 27.47/32.98/39.44/30.74 to earn silver behind winner Yu Yiting who grabbed gold in 2:08.67.

Yu easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 2:12.83 needed to qualify for the World Championships. She now ranks 14th in the world on the season.

2024-2025 LCM Women 200 IM Summer CAN

McIntosh 2 Abbie

WOOD GBR 2:08.55 3 Yu

Yiting CHN 2:08.67 4 Kaylee

MCKEOWN AUS 2:08.58 5 Alex

WALSH USA 2:08.84 6 Mary-Sophie

Harvey CAN 2:09.44 7 MIO

NARITA JPN 2:09.68 8 Katie

Shanahan GBR 2:09.88 9 Anastasia

GORBENKO ISR 2:09.90 10 Ella

RAMSEY AUS 2:10.15 11 Regan

SMITH USA 2:10.25 12 Rebecca

Meder RSA 2:10.39 13 Shiho

Matsumoto JPN 2:10.48 14 Yu

Zidi CHN 2:10.63 15 Sara

FRANCESCHI ITA 2:10.95 View Top 26»

This caliber of performance is par for the course for Yu, building on her breakout times established at the 2024 Chinese Nationals and Summer Championships.

You can review Yu’s head-turning performances from last year here and here.