11-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Crushes 2:09.86 200 Fly, 2:12.57 200 IM At Chinese Summer Championships

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, August 25th – Wednesday, August 28th

Hefei, China

LCM (50m)

Results – via Asian media

Just under 500 athletes representing 24 teams have descended upon the city of Hefei, China for the nation’s 2024 National Summer Championships.

We reported how once-banned Olympic champion Sun Yang was among the competitors, racing in the 400m free on day one. His appearance marked his first official event in over 4 years, with his suspension lifted as of May of this year.

Sun produced a time of 3:49.58 to top the 400m free podium ahead of teammates Xu Haibo (3:50.14) and Xu Yizhou (3:51.31).

Post-race, Sun stated, “Four years away from competition, and without intensive training, I do feel rusty in controlling the tempo, and I need more competitions. But it’s a good start for my comeback, and I’m happy with this result.” (The Shanghai Daily)

While the likes of Zhang Yufei and Pan Zhanle are not competing at this 4-day competition, several other swimmers made their marks over the first 2 days.

For instance, impressive youngster Yu Zidi took the women’s 200m fly event in a monster time of 2:09.86.

Born in October 2012, Yu is just 11 years of age and already introduced herself to the world at this year’s Olympic Trials in April. There, Yu put up the following performances in a packed schedule:

50m free – 26.41

100m free – 56.32

200m free -2:00.32

400m free – 4:10.73

800m free – 8:45.47

1500m free – 16:46.40

100 back – 1:05.06

100m breast – 1:14.41

200m fly – 2:14.04

400m IM – 4:40.97

200m fly – 2:14.04

Note the 200m fly time of 2:14.04, a mark off which her 2:09.86 here hacked over 4 seconds. For perspective, the current U.S. national age group record for 11-12-year-old girls stands at the 2:15.02 Cassidy Bayer put on the books in 2012. That means Yu’s time is over 5 seconds faster than the fastest-ever American in that age group.

On day 2, Yu tried the women’s 200m IM on for size and doubled up with another gold medal-worthy performance.

Yu registered an effort of 2:12.57, a result which rendered the budding star just outside the top 15 Chinese performers in history.

Once again, Yu’s time would blow the current U.S. national age record to bits, coming in a full 6 seconds faster than Teagan O’Dell’s 2:18.69 from 2019.

Additional Notes