Paralympic Champion Alexa Leary Throws Down Three World Records At Sydney Open

2025 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS

Friday, May 16th – Sunday, May 18th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

The 2025 Sydney Open and UniSport Nationals unfolded over the weekend, with many swimmers posting swift times—highlighted by Cameron McEvoy’s impressive 21.53 in the 50 freestyle. Para swimming action also unfolded, and S9-class swimmer Alexa Leary lit up the pool with three world record performances.

The John Bell-coached star, who represents Bond University on Queensland’s Gold Coast, first set a world record in the 50 free on Saturday with a time of 27.23. This broke the previous mark of 27.25, held by USA’s Christie Raleigh Crossley since the heats of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Reflecting on the swim, Leary said, “I’m bloody proud of myself… training’s on fire and I’m giving it everything this year!”

Building on that momentum, Leary lowered her own 100 free world record from last month’s Australian Open Meet in Sunday’s heats, clocking 59.07—improving on her previous record of 59.22. She then broke the record again in the final in 58.89.

After the sub-59 performance, she shared, “That was my biggest goal tonight — to re-break the record. I’m pushing the limits… it’s hurting, but it’s something I love.”

Leary’s recent achievements add to an already impressive career. At the Paris Paralympics, she won gold in the 100 free, breaking her own world record twice—first with a time of 59.60 in the prelims, then 59.53 in the final. She also earned gold in the mixed 4×100 medley relay and silver in the mixed 4×100 free relay. Additionally, she placed 6th in the women’s 50 free S10, logging 27.79.

The previous year, she claimed gold in the 100 free and silver in the 50 free at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester.

Her success comes from a remarkable journey. Nearly four years ago, while training as a competitive triathlete, Leary suffered a near-fatal biking accident that caused brain damage and multiple long-term injuries, including blood clots and broken bones. This life-changing event led her to para swimming, where she has since discovered both a true passion and a supportive, tight-knit community.

Looking ahead, Leary is set to compete at next month’s World Championship Trials in Adelaide, with her sights firmly on securing a spot for the World Para Championships in Singapore this September.