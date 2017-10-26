Kyle Chalmers Compares His Skills to Caeleb Dressel’s (Video)

Reported by Loretta Race.

2017 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2017 Australian Short Course Championships brought the heat, even with the 3-day competition not serving as a selection meet for the green and gold. As reported, Cate Campbell set the stage early on with a new World Record in the women’s 100m freestyle, cracking off an other-worldly time of 50.25 to eclipse Sarah Sjostrom’s (SWE) effort of 50.58 from just this past August.

C1, as Cate is known, is coming off a hiatus of sorts in that, although she competed at the Aussie Nationals in April, the 25-year-old opted out of making herself available for the World Championships. The mental and physical rest appeared to do the Commercial swimmer good, as she made her way back to racing across a few stops of this year’s World Cup series, followed up by the fastest 100 short course free ever clocked by a female here in Adelaide.

Runner-up in tonight’s 100m free was sister Bronte Campbell, the two-time World Champion at the 2015 edition of the Long Course World Championships. Against C1, C2 produced a silver medal-garnering effort of 52.01, followed by Olympic teammate and Budapest stand-out Emma McKeon‘s mark of 52.25 for bronze.

Also in the race was up-and-coming 18-year-old Shayna Jack, who made her Senior World Championships debut in Budapest. Jack finished 4th tonight in a new personal best mark of 53.45.

The men’s 100m freestyle wasn’t quite as speedy record-breaking-wise, but was still a significant race nonetheless. A bearded 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers was back at it after having taken time out to tend to his SVT heart issue, which meant missing the World Championships.

After quietly returning to competition locally this past July, Chalmers claimed the 100m free national title tonight in a solid time of 47.72, although well-off his personal best of 46.12.

Splitting 22.80/24.92, Chalmers led a trio of Marion Swimming Club podium-makers, as teammates Andrew Aboodand Travis Mahoney finished right behind in respective marks of 48.06 and 48.17. Of note, textile world record holder in the event, Cameron McEvoy, and two-time World Champion and Olympic silver medalist in the event, James Magnussen, are not racing in the meet.

The Marion gang also raced on the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay where they, along with Grant Muller, collectively clocked a winning time of 3:16.85. Splits included 50.32 for Muller, 48.04 for Mahoney, 48.47 for Abood and 49.52 for Chalmers, who most likely shut it down as the squad won the race by over 2 seconds.