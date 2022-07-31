Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List (PDF)

Live Results

Just hours after ripping the general media for intrusive questions and coverage of his personal relationships, Australian speedster Kyle Chalmers produced one of the fastest 100m freestyle times of his career.

Competing during the men’s 100m free semi-final on night 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 24-year-old Chlalmers crushed a time of 47.36. That not only took the top seed of the entire field headed into tomorrow night’s final here in Birmingham, but it also checked in as a new Games record.

Opening in 22.81 and bringing it home in 24.55, Chalmers’ effort here tonight overtook the previous Commonwealth Games Record of 47.98 retired Canadian Olympian Brent Hayden put on the books over a decade ago in 2010.

Tonight, Chalmers represented just one of two swimmers who delved under the 48-second barrier, with Englishman and reigning 200m free Olympic champion Tom Dean clocking a big-time 47.83 to snag the 2nd seed for tomorrow night’s final.

For Dean, tonight’s outing represents his first time ever under the 48-second threshold, with his 47.83 surpassing his previous flat start PB of 48.06 from just this past April.

Chalmers took Olympic gold in this 100m free event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio in a time there of 47.58 and followed that up with 100m free silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in a mark there on the Gold Coast of 48.15.

Then last year Chalmers was nearly back on top of the Olympic podium again, just falling just shy of ultimate champion Caeleb Dressel of the United States, with Chalmers touching in 47.08 to Dressel’s 47.02.

Tonight’s 47.36 now ranks as 4th fastest time of the South Aussie’s career, with tomorrow night’s final yet to come.