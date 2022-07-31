15 Year Old Lily King Swims 25.62 50 Free on Final Day of Geneva Futures

2022 FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS- GENEVA

July 27-30, 2022

SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Geneva”

Highlighting the final night of Futures in Geneva was 15 year old Lily King of Mount Pleasant Aqua Club. After winning the 100 free on day 2, King won the women’s 50 free here in a 25.81. Notably, she was 0.19 seconds faster in prelims with a 25.62. She has dropped from a 26.64 to a 25.62 over the last year. Her time from prelims also ties her at #38 for the 15-16 age group of all-time.

King was not the only 15 year old to pick up a win on the night as Alexander Parent won the men’s 800 free in a 8:20.43, winning by over two seconds. That was almost a seven second drop for the Bluefish swimmer as his previous best stood at a 8:27.30.

Fellow Bluefish teammate Aislin Farris picked up a win in the women’s 200 IM swimming a 2:18.10. That improved upon her previous best of 2:18.93 that she swam in December 2021. Farris is headed to UNC this fall.

15 year old Zuri Ferguson picked up the final win of the night for Bluefish wining the women’s 200 back in a 2:13.28. That was a huge swim as her previous best stood at a 2:15.60 from May 2022. Her best time prior tp this summer was a 2:17.89 from last summer’s Futures in Richmond.

In the closest race of the night, Jed Jones of Yale won the men’s 200 IM in a 2:05.05 finishing 0.15 seconds head of Ohio State’s Nathan Holty who swam a 2:05.20. Both swimmers went best times in the process. Josh Parent of Bluefish was third in a 2:05.28.

Just missing the sub 2:00 mark was Gavin Currie in the men’s 200 back. Currie swam a 2:00.79 for the win, winning by over four seconds. Currie swims for Deleware and had a best time of 2:03.01 coming into the meet from earlier this summer.

Winning the men’s 50 free was Daniel Baltes of Ohio State. Baltes touched in a 22.91. That was much faster than his previous best of 23.68 which he swam just two weeks ago at Sectionals in Cleveland.

Pitt’s Tessa Mock won the women’s 1500 free in a 17:20.84. That was a season best. Her best time stands at a 17:17.59 which she swam at Richmond Futures last summer.