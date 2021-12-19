Kromowidjojo Rips 24.44 Lifetime Best 50 Fly, #2 Performance Ever

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 50m butterfly was a scorching affair, as a championships record, national records and a World Junior record all bit the dust in less than 30 seconds.

Topping the podium to successfully defend her 2018 world title was Dutch ace Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

The 27-year-old multi-Olympic medalist busted out the quickest swim of her life in 24.44 to beat out Swedish dynamo Sarah Sjostrom who was right behind in 24.51.

Rounding out the top 3 was a United States teenager in Claire Curzan, ripping a new American and World Junior Record of 24.55.

As for Kromo, her lifetime best in this event entering these 2021 FINA Short Course Championships rested at the 24.47 it took to top the podium in Hangzhou.

With her slicing of .03 off that time tonight, however, Kromo now owns the #2 performance all-time in this event. Only World Record holder Therese Alshammar remains holding the top performance ever in 24.38 from 2009.

In terms of performers, Kromo remains the #2 swimmer of all time in this 50m fly event.

Taking a look at this swim as it impacts Kromo’s prolific career, she now moves into the 4th slot as the All-Time medal earner across Short Course World Championships.

All-Time FINA Short Course World Championships Medal Earners