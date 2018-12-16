Kromowidjojo Lowers Veldhuis’ Championship Record In 50 Free Final

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands capped her standout performance at the 2018 Short Course World Championships with a new meet record in the women’s 50 freestyle, winning her third individual gold in a time of 23.19.

That swim breaks the former Championship Record of 23.25, set by her countrywoman Marleen Veldhuis way back in 2008 in Manchester, and also ties her with Cate Campbell for the 4th fastest performance in history. Kromowidjojo is the world record holder in 22.93, and this is her 2nd fastest swim ever. She now owns five of the ten fastest swims in history.

It was a 1-2 for the Dutch as Femke Heemskerk picked up the silver in 23.67, edging out Etiene Medeiros of Brazil (23.76). Medeiros’ swim stood as a new ‘Americas’ Record, being the fastest ever done by a swimmer from North, Central or South America.

In addition to her three individual gold medals, where she set Championship Records in all of them, Kromowidjojo also finishes the meet with four silver and one bronze medal from the Dutch relays.

The 28-year-old has now won the 50 free at three consecutive Championships, and four times overall as she also won in 2010 in addition to her victories in 2014 and 2016.

FASTEST PERFORMANCES ALL-TIME, WOMEN’S 50 FREE