Kristof Milak Hits 1:55.43 200 Fly/22.29 50 Free Double On Day 2 Prelims At HUN Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following up on his 48.38 100m free victory from night one of the 2024 Hungarian National Championships, 24-year-old Kristof Milak captured two top seeds to kick off day two.

Milak first took on the men’s 200m fly where the reigning world record holder and Olympic champion turned in a time of 1:55.43.

Splitting 25.06/30.05/30.05/30.27, Milak set himself apart from the field by over a second, with Turkish national record holder Polat Turnali next in line at 1:56.89. The next-closest Hungarian was Richard Marton who secured the #3 spot in 1:58.44.

As a refresher, although Milak has been largely out of the pool since last April’s Hungarian Championships, he already owns Olympic Qualification Times in the 100m (50.80) and 200m fly (1:52.58) from that competition.

The 50m free also saw Milak surge to the top of the pack this morning, posting 22.29 to lane lane 4 for this evening’s final. Bence Szabados snagged the 2nd seed in 22.40 while Nandor Nemeth rounded out the top 3 performers in 22.50.

For Milak, this morning’s outing represents the 4th-best performance of his career as a preview of potentially what’s to come tonight. If he could find a way to drop under the 22-second barrier, Milak would become just the 4th Hungarian man to do so.

Top 5 Hungarian Men’s LCM 50 Free Performers All-Time

Krisztian Takacs – 21.42, 2009 Szebasztian Szabo – 21.60, 2022 Maxim Lobanovskij – 21.77, 2020 Kristof Milak – 22.06, 2023 Nandor Nemeth – 22.12, 2023

Arizona State University NCAA champion Zalan Sarkany was in the water this morning as well, on the heels of his announcing he has entered the transfer portal.

20-year-old Sarkany represented 1 of 3 swimmers who notched times in the 3:55 zone in the men’s 400m free heats.

Sarkany narrowly led the field with 3:55.16 with Italy’s Davide Marcello next to the wall in 3:55.45. Kristof Rasovszky, who has already qualified for Paris in the 800m and 1500m free events, snagged the 3rd slot in 3:55.66.

Sarkany owns a lifetime best of 3:47.91 in this event from last December, a time just over a second off of the 3:46.78 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time.

