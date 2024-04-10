Kristof Milak Hits 1:55.43 200 Fly/22.29 50 Free Double On Day 2 Prelims At HUN Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 9th – Friday, April 12th
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- Prelims at 9am local (3am ET), Finals at 5pm local (11am ET)
Following up on his 48.38 100m free victory from night one of the 2024 Hungarian National Championships, 24-year-old Kristof Milak captured two top seeds to kick off day two.
Milak first took on the men’s 200m fly where the reigning world record holder and Olympic champion turned in a time of 1:55.43.
Splitting 25.06/30.05/30.05/30.27, Milak set himself apart from the field by over a second, with Turkish national record holder Polat Turnali next in line at 1:56.89. The next-closest Hungarian was Richard Marton who secured the #3 spot in 1:58.44.
As a refresher, although Milak has been largely out of the pool since last April’s Hungarian Championships, he already owns Olympic Qualification Times in the 100m (50.80) and 200m fly (1:52.58) from that competition.
The 50m free also saw Milak surge to the top of the pack this morning, posting 22.29 to lane lane 4 for this evening’s final. Bence Szabados snagged the 2nd seed in 22.40 while Nandor Nemeth rounded out the top 3 performers in 22.50.
For Milak, this morning’s outing represents the 4th-best performance of his career as a preview of potentially what’s to come tonight. If he could find a way to drop under the 22-second barrier, Milak would become just the 4th Hungarian man to do so.
Top 5 Hungarian Men’s LCM 50 Free Performers All-Time
- Krisztian Takacs – 21.42, 2009
- Szebasztian Szabo – 21.60, 2022
- Maxim Lobanovskij – 21.77, 2020
- Kristof Milak – 22.06, 2023
- Nandor Nemeth – 22.12, 2023
Arizona State University NCAA champion Zalan Sarkany was in the water this morning as well, on the heels of his announcing he has entered the transfer portal.
20-year-old Sarkany represented 1 of 3 swimmers who notched times in the 3:55 zone in the men’s 400m free heats.
Sarkany narrowly led the field with 3:55.16 with Italy’s Davide Marcello next to the wall in 3:55.45. Kristof Rasovszky, who has already qualified for Paris in the 800m and 1500m free events, snagged the 3rd slot in 3:55.66.
Sarkany owns a lifetime best of 3:47.91 in this event from last December, a time just over a second off of the 3:46.78 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time.
Additional Notes
- Portuguese swimmer Ana Monteiro topped the heats of the women’s 200m fly, logging 2:12.65. She is the national record holder in this event, owning a lifetime best of 2:08.03 from 2018.
- The men’s 50m back gold medalist from last night, Adam Jaszo, is looking to double up with potential gold in the 100m back this evening. He scored the top seed in 54.61 as the sole performer under the 55-second threshold.
- Petra Senanszky led Nikolett Padar in this morning’s rounds of the women’s 50m free. The former touched in 25.00 to hold a healthy advantage over the latter who logged 25.80.
- Padar was also in the women’s 400m free heats, securing the #1 seed with an outing of 4:17.52.
If you can be sure of anything from his first 1.5 days of racing — this guy did not take eight months off. I’m sure he enjoyed the articles about his old coach and the federation freaking out, while he was off training in Australia or Russia or his secret underground bunker.
Yes.
Love to see if Milák can become the first ever sub 22 50 free styler / sub 1:52 2 flyer
That splits show someone’s in control.
I hope and pray Milak will return to his best in Paris to foil Bob “Dr Evil” Bowman plan.
Marchand is in utter shambles rn
Milak is back for real and will not let Marchand win the 200 fly without a massive fight
Doubting Marchand in any event is a bad idea but doubting Milak in the 200 fly is arguably worse than expecting Shaine Casas to perform at a meet other than the Pro Series
We are all loving the Milak comeback, but I doubt Leon is in anything resembling “shambles”.
Twas just a joke lol if anything this will push Marchand to be even better
Upon reading the times I was like “Oh wow, yeah he’s in surprisingly good shape! Should make an interesting push into the Olympics”
Then I saw it was Prelims. We’re in for a wild ride this summer.
Whoa, that’s some decent speed on the 50!
Looks like a nice and controlled 200 fly as well. Let’s see if he can pop something off in finals
Oh he’s definitely fit – look at that splitting