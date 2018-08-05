Kristof Milak Breaks European Championship Record in 200 Fly

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak of Hungary broke the Championship Record, and came within a tenth of breaking several other Records in Sunday’s 200 fly final in Glasgow, Scotland. He swam a 1:52.79 to win the event by a second-and-a-half ahead of his countrymate Tamas Kenderesi (1:54.36). Milak’s time took down the Championship Record of 1:52.91 done by his countrymate Laszlo Cseh at the 2016 edition of this meet in London.

Comparative Splits:

Milak ’18 24.40 28.36 29.25 30.78 1:52.79 Cseh ’16 25.10 28.69 29.59 29.53 1:52.91

Milak’s swim on Sunday came up just short of his lifetime best in the event, which was done at Hungarian Nationals earlier this year. His 1:52.71 from that meet remains as the European Junior and World Junior Records, and is .01 short of Cseh’s overall European (and Hungarian) records.

Milak went out hard on Sunday evening. Compared to his swim from Hungarian Nationals in March, he was .67 seconds faster on the first 50 meters, and 1.16 seconds faster to the 100. He gave that all back in the last 100, though, which is highlighted by the split comparison to Cseh above – with Cseh being one of the best finishers ever in this race.

Milak is eligible for World Junior and European Junior Records until the end of 2018.

Milak’s Sunday swim is the 8th-fastest performance in history, and he remains behind only Cseh (1:52.70) and Michael Phelps (1:51.51) in the history of the 200 fly.