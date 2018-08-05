Kristof Milak Breaks European Championship Record in 200 Fly

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak of Hungary broke the Championship Record, and came within a tenth of breaking several other Records in Sunday’s 200 fly final in Glasgow, Scotland. He swam a 1:52.79 to win the event by a second-and-a-half ahead of his countrymate Tamas Kenderesi (1:54.36). Milak’s time took down the  Championship Record of 1:52.91 done by his countrymate Laszlo Cseh at the 2016 edition of this meet in London.

Comparative Splits:

Milak ’18 24.40 28.36 29.25 30.78 1:52.79
Cseh ’16 25.10 28.69 29.59 29.53 1:52.91

Milak’s swim on Sunday came up just short of his lifetime best in the event, which was done at Hungarian Nationals earlier this year. His 1:52.71 from that meet remains as the European Junior and World Junior Records, and is .01 short of Cseh’s overall European (and Hungarian) records.

Milak went out hard on Sunday evening. Compared to his swim from Hungarian Nationals in March, he was .67 seconds faster on the first 50 meters, and 1.16 seconds faster to the 100. He gave that all back in the last 100, though, which is highlighted by the split comparison to Cseh above – with Cseh being one of the best finishers ever in this race.

Milak is eligible for World Junior and  European Junior Records until the end of 2018.

Milak’s Sunday swim is the 8th-fastest performance in history, and he remains behind only Cseh (1:52.70) and Michael Phelps (1:51.51) in the history of the 200 fly.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

Lol 24.4. Phelps’s textile 1:52 goes out in like 25.2

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Pvdh

Why is it that this generation doesn’t believe in pacing. 200 free and 200 back everyone just seems to bumrush the first 100

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
fly

Because we dont have full body suits- we have to go out hard to go 1:52

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
A$AP Pocky

mama there goes that man

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!