Kredich and Bultman Named Head USA Coaches for 2019 Pan American Games

As part of the full rollout of coaching rosters for this summer’s major international meets, USA Swimming announced today that Matt Kredich and Steve Bultman will lead the men’s and women’s teams, respectively, at this summer’s Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Coaching Roster

Kredich is the head coach at the University of Tennessee, and while he doesn’t have any men on the team, he does have two women in current swimmer Meghan Small and alumnus Molly Hannis. Kredich is experienced in this position, having previously served in the exact same role in 2015.

Bultman is another longtime college head coach with a stacked international resume, as he has been an assistant coach at WUGs, Pan Pacs, World Champs, and the Olympics. He’ll have Aggie alums Bethany Galat and Claire Rasmus in Lima.

Kate Lundsten of the Aquajets is the sole woman on the coaching staff. Aquajets swimmers Isabelle Stadden is one of the top recruits in the high school class of 2020, and she’ll be swimming the 200 backstroke at Pan Ams.

Doug Wharam of the Nashville Aquatic Club is the other club coach on the coaching staff. Like Lundsten, Wharam coaches one of the top high school swimmers in the country in the form of Alex Walsh, who’s slated to swim the 200 back and the 200 IM. Former Georgia swimmer Meaghan Raab is also listed as representing NAC.

Indiana University assistant coach Mike Westphal also has two swimmers on the team in Margo Geer and Cody Miller. Arizona’s Augie Busch rounds out the staff, and he’ll be in Lima with former Arizona swimmer Chris Wieser.

The coaching staff will be responsible for managing an impressive Pan American Games roster for Team USA, one that boasts several Olympic swimmers, including Miller, Haley Anderson, Lia Neal, Nathan Adrian, Gunnar Bentz, and Tom Shields. On paper at least, this appears to be one of the stronger continents the USA has sent to this event that occurs once every four years.

Full Athlete Roster