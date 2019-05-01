With Likely Olympic Implications, CAS Issues Ruling Against Caster Semenya

Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya will have to suppress her testosterone levels in order to compete in her signature events, or compete against men, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Wednesday.

Last April, the IAAF (the governing body for track and field) announced new regulations for female athletes competing in running events 400 meters and longer. The new rules are aimed at athletes with higher-than-normal levels of testosterone, and the IAAF says the new policies are about leveling the playing field. As of last November, female athletes with blood testosterone levels above a certain threshold are required to either lower their testosterone level or compete in a male or intersex classification. You can read more about those rules here.

Semenya – who primarily runs the 800 and 1500 – appealed the ruling, going through arbitration proceedings with CAS in February.

Interestingly, CAS found that while testosterone limits are undoubtedly discriminatory, “on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate.” The court did urge the IAAF to consider holding off on applying the rules to the 1500, due to lack of evidence.

The South African Semenya, who won the 800m race at both the London and Rio Olympic Games, is hyperandrogenous and has been subjected to controversial gender testing throughout her career. She is currently classified as having “Differences of Sexual Development” (DSD).

According to the IAAF, most women have low levels (0.12 to 1.79 nmol/L) of testosterone circulating naturally in their blood. Men’s levels are typically around 7.7-29.4 nmol/L, and the IAAF says “no female would have serum levels of natural testosterone at 5 nmol/L or above unless they have DSD or a tumour.”

Semenya tweeted the following in response to the decision:

Semenya also issued a statement through her lawyer: “I know that the I.A.A.F.’s regulations have always targeted me specifically. For a decade the I.A.A.F. has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the C.A.S. will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world.”

Semenya’s camp has 30 days to appeal the decision should they choose to do so.

The International Olympic committee was likely waiting on the Semenya verdict before determining its own testosterone limits for transgender athletes in the 2020 games, The Guardian reported in February. In other words: Semenya’s case has implications for all Olympic sports, including swimming.

However, CAS expressed “serious concerns” over the “future practical application”of testosterone limits.

The issue recently gained prominence in the swim world when USA Swimming announced it would allow age group swimmers to compete in their stated gender category. To make a junior or senior national team, however, athletes must still comply with the IOC’s medical requirements.

CAS concluded its decision with an “expression of gratitude” for Semenya:

“The Panel also stresses that while much of the argument in this proceeding has centred around the ‘fairness’ of permitting Ms. Semenya to compete against other female athletes, there can be no suggestion that Ms. Semenya (or any other female athletes in the same position as Ms. Semenya) has done anything wrong. This is not a case about cheating or wrongdoing of any sort. Ms. Semenya is not accused of breaching any rule. Her participation and success in elite female athletics is entirely beyond reproach and she has done nothing whatsoever to warrant any personal criticism.”