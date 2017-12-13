Kolesnikov Rockets Russia To Top Of Medal Standings In Copenhagen

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

December, 13th to 17th

Copenhagen, Denmark

25m

Russia got off to a roaring start in Copenhagen, in large part courtesy of 17-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov. The teen fired off a new meet, European and World Junior Record en route to victory in the men’s 200m backstroke to set the tone and give his nation its first gold of these championships. He was also an integral part of Russia’s gold medal-winning men’s 4x50m freestyle relay, leading off in a wicked-fast split of 21.24 to score his 2nd World Junior Record of the day.

Teammate Aleksandr Krasnykh added another top prize to Russia today, taking the men’s 400m freestyle. Finally, Kirill Prigoda collected silver behind Italy’s Fabio Scozzoli in the men’s 50m breaststroke. As such, the nation sits as the sole nation in front of the overall medal count with 4 medals in all.

Through just one day of competition, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, France and Poland are all on the board, tied with 2 medals apiece.