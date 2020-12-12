Kirpichnikova Becomes Russia’s New 1500 Freestyle Record Holder

2020 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Visiting Russian swimmer Anastasia Kirpichnikova already produced a new national record in the 800m free at these French Elite Championships, but the 20-year-old was at it again on the penultimate night of competition.

Contesting the women’s 1500m free, Kirpichnikova fired off a big-time outing of 15:53.18 to not only establish a lifetime best but to become the first Russian woman ever under 16:00 in the event.

Entering these French Elite Championships, Kirpichnikova’s personal best in this grueling pool event rested at the 16:16.04 logged last year in April. Tonight, however, the open water ace obliterated the previous Russian record of 16:13.13 that’s been in the books since Regina Sych swam it in 2003. I repeat, the record has been in place for 17 years.

Splits for Kirpichnikova’s impressive swim here are below, with her 15:53.18 situating her just outside of the top 10 performers all-time in the event.

The emerging freestyle star raced this event at the 2019 FINA World Championsihps in Gwangju, but mustered just a time of 16:27.59 to place 15th out of the heats.

As mentioned Kirpichnikova already earned a new national standard here in Saint-Raphaël in the women’s 800m freestyle en route to gold earlier in the meet. Touching in 8:22.65, she not only beat the field by well over 7 seconds, but she knocked over 5 seconds off of her own previous PB with her victory.

The Russian is becoming quite the freestyle ace, having already nabbed the French Open Water Championships gold earlier this season. We reported how she is now hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in both the pool and open water swimming.

Kirpichnikova’s magic formula appears to be the fact she trains with Philippe Lucas, former coach of Laure Manaudou, Sharon van Rouwendaal and Amaury Leveaux.