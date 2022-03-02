Kenyon, Emory Come Out On Top In Final CSCAA Division III Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA

March 2, 2022 – Richmond, VA – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its final Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Poll of the 2021-22 season today. The committee ranked the top 25 dual meet teams in the nation using all times achieved during the 2021-2022 season. This polls does not aim to predict the highest ranking teams in a championship format. Kenyon College is the top dual meet team on the men’s side. Kenyon and Emory University are tied at first in the women’s poll.

On the men’s side only three points separate the top three teams. Kenyon tallied five first-place votes and 287 total points, enough to move them into first. Emory (285 points) took three top votes and fell to second. Williams (284) received four first-place votes and climbed seven positions into third. Johns Hopkins and Denison earned 254 points each and tied for fourth. John Carroll (75), UW-Eau Clair (45), and Ithaca (15) made their way into the rankings this month at 20th, 22nd and 25th, respectively. In all, twenty-eight men’s teams received votes.

Kenyon and Emory women split the top votes and earned 294 points a piece, sharing first place in the final poll of the 2021-22 season. Tufts and Denison tied at third with 268 points each. Williams (252) jumped 5 spots to round out the top five on women’s side. Bowdoin (115) and Middlebury (28) entered the poll this month at 16th and 23rd, respectively. Thirty women’s teams received votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength.

The men’s committee chair is Sean Tedesco (USMMA). Regional chairs include: Brad Bowser (Rowan, Northeast South), Paul Bennett (WPI, Northeast North), Brent Summers (Willamette, Midwest South) and Keith Crawford (Rose Hulman, Central).

The women’s committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope). Regional chairs include: Ben Delia (Franklin & Marshall, Northeast South), Brad Burnham (Bowdoin, Northeast North), Jon Duncan (Southwestern, Midwest South) and Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central).

Division III Men Rk Prv Team Points 1 2 Kenyon 287 2 1 Emory 285 3 10 Williams 284 4 3 Johns Hopkins 254 4 6 Denison 254 6 5 MIT 249 7 4 Chicago 235 8 8 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 213 9 12 WashU 201 10 7 NYU 196 11 8 Carnegie Mellon 178 12 11 Tufts 165 13 9 Pomona-Pitzer 161 14 16 TCNJ 143 15 14 Rowan 129 16 15 Calvin 121 17 21 Hope 107 18 17 Amherst 96 19 19 SUNY Geneseo 84 20 NR John Carroll 75 21 22 Bates 52 22 NR UW-Eau Claire 45 23 25 Swarthmore 36 24 24 Bowdoin 21 25 NR Ithaca 15 Also Receiving Votes Trinity (TX) (11), Franklin & Marshall (2), Gustavus (1)

Division III Women Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Kenyon 294 1 2 Emory 294 3 6 Tufts 268 3 3 Denison 268 5 10 Williams 252 6 4 Johns Hopkins 244 7 5 NYU 222 8 7 Chicago 215 9 9 Pomona-Pitzer 202 10 8 MIT 201 11 11 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 178 12 13 Bates 161 13 15 Saint Kate’s 156 14 12 WashU 141 14 21 Amherst 141 16 NR Bowdoin 115 17 16 Hope 103 18 14 Carnegie Mellon 95 19 17 Trinity (TX) 76 20 18 Wheaton (MA) 67 21 19 Case Western Reserve 62 22 20 Swarthmore 52 23 NR Middlebury 28 24 24 UC Santa Cruz 23 25 23 Calvin 18 Also Receiving Votes SUNY Geneseo (9), Washington & Lee (8), Albion(6), Colby (1)

Men’s Regional Rankings

Central: 1. Kenyon 2. Denison 3. Chicago 4. Calvin 5. Hope 6. John Carroll 7. UW-Eau Clair 8. Gustavus Adolphus 9. Case Western 10. UW-Stevens Point

Northeast-North: 1. Williams 2. MIT 3. New York University 4. Tufts 5. Amherst 6. Bates 7. Bowdoin 8. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 9. U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 10. Connecticut College

Northeast-South: 1. Carnegie Mellon 2. TCNJ 3. Rowan 4. SUNY-Geneseo 5. Swarthmore 6. Ithaca 7. Franklin & Marshal 8. RIT 9. Gettysburg 10. Rochester

West Midwest: 1. Emory 2. Johns Hopkins 3. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 4. Washington University (MO) 5. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 6. Trinity (TX) 7. California Lutheran 8. Birmingham Southern 9. California Institute of Technology 10. Washington & Lee

Women’s Regional Rankings

Central: 1. Kenyon 2. Denison 3. Chicago 4. Saint Catherine 5. Hope 6. Case Western 7. Calvin 8. Albion 9. Gustavus Adolphus 10. DePauw

Northeast-North: 1.Tufts 2. Williams 3.New York University 4. MIT 5. Bates 6. Amherst 7. Bowdoin 8. Wheaton College (MA) 9. Middlebury 10. Colby

Northeast-South: 1. Carnegie Mellon 2. Swarthmore 3. SUNY-Geneseo 4. Gettysburg 5. TCNJ 6. Franklin & Marshall 7. Ithaca 8. Ursinus 9. RIT 10. Rowan

West Midwest: 1. Emory 2. Johns Hopkins 3. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 4. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5. Washington University 6. Trinity University (TX) 7. UC-Santa Cruz 8. Washington & Lee 9. Mary Washington 10. Birmingham Southern

Men’s Poll Committee

Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Erica Belcher, NYU; Paul Bennett, WPI; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Peter Casares, Bates; Jennifer Cournoyer, Norwich; Keith Crawford, Rose Hulman; Paul Dotterweich, SUNY Geneseo; David Dow, TCNJ; Rob Harrington, Wooster; Gwynn Harrison, Bridgewater; Sarah James, Southwestern; Michael Kroll, Buffalo State; Pat Smith, Westminster; Brent Summers, Willamette; Sean Tedesco, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Jason Weber, Chicago; Seth Weidmann, Carthage; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Women’s Poll Committee

Greg Brown, Gettysburg; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; Jay Daniels, Kalamazoo; Ben Delia, Franklin & Marshall; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Paul Flinchbauch, Berry; John Geissinger, Hamilton; Katie McArdle, Dickinson; Chris Mhyre, Puget Sound; Shannon O’Brien, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Anne Ryder, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Meg Sisson French, MIT; Jake Taber, Hope; Mike Tubb, Susquehanna; Jason Weber, Chicago; Toby Wilcox, Birmingham Southern; Justin Zook, St. Kate’s; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.